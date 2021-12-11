FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Cancels Saturday Shows on Broadway Due to Covid

Freestyle Love Supreme has announced that "Due to breakthrough COVID-19 Cases, and out of an abundance of caution, tonight's performances of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME have been canceled. The wellness of our cast, crew, and guests is of the utmost importance. We apologize for the inconvenience, and all tickets will be fully refunded at the point of purchase. We will continue to provide updates as we have them."

The highly-acclaimed improv sensation conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale. Directed by Kail, Freestyle Love Supreme is a joyful, improvised musical comedy show that Entertainment Weekly calls "lightning in a bottle." It features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut;" Kurt Crowley AKA "The Lord and Lady Crowley;" Tarik Davis AKA "Tardis Hardaway;" Aneesa Folds AKA "Young Nees;" Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé;" Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave;" and Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch."