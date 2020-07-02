FOOTFALLS FROM THE LAND OF HAPPINESS At NYPL Rescheduled As A Virtual Event

For this special Library program Karen Greenspan, author of Footfalls from the Land Of Happiness: A Journey Into The Dances Of Bhutan, offers an insightful discussion of her book that explores the dancing culture of Bhutan.

Included is a multi-media presentation highlighting footage of Bhutanese dances from the Dance Division's extensive Bhutan Dance Project, filmed by Core of Culture as well as Greenspan's dance photos taken at Bhutan's sacred festivals.

Monday, July 20, 20205:30 PM - 7:00 PM EDT. Register For This Free Online Event here.

