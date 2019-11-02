FLYING OVER SUNSET Will Hold an Open Call For the Role of Sophia Loren
An open call will be held for the role of Sophia Loren in the new Broadway musical FLYING OVER SUNSET, produced by Lincoln Center Theater.
The description of the role is as follows: Female, any ethnicity, 20s. A beautiful dancer/singer with a strong resemblance to Sophia Loren and a voluptuous look. Strong belt with optional coloratura. Must be 5'7" or taller.
Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Sign-in Time: 10:30am - 12:30pm
Location: Pearl Studios, 500 8th Avenue, 4th Floor, between 35th and 36th Streets. Bring a photo ID for security.
What to Prepare: Prepare 16 - 32 bars of a musical theatre song showing range. Bring your book of songs. A piano accompanist will be provided. Bring a photo/resume stapled together.
If you are unable to attend, please email musicals.telsey@gmail.com with your photo and resume, as well as the city in which you're based.
We encourage performers to attend/submit regardless of ethnicity, physical disability, sexual orientation, or age.
Lincoln Center Theater's Flying Over Sunset will feature a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie. Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton and Tony Yazbeck will head the cast with additional casting to be announced at a later date.
Michelle Dorrance will choreograph, and performances will begin previews March 12, 2020 and open on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).
Set in the 1950's, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (to be played by Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD.
At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.
FLYING OVER SUNSET will have sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, projections by Jeff Sugg, and casting by Telsey + Co, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby. Flying Over Sunset is produced in association with Jack Shear.
