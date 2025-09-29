FIREBIRD And More Set for Dance Theatre of Harlem 2026 New York Season at City Center

The season will run April 16–19, 2026, with the annual Vision Gala on April 17.
Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH), the internationally acclaimed ballet company celebrated for its trailblazing artistry, has announced its 2026 New York season at New York City Center, running April 16–19, 2026. The highly anticipated season will feature repertory favorites, bold new works, and the return of Firebird, performed for the first time in more than 20 years.
Anchoring the season, Firebird will be presented in its iconic Caribbean setting, with choreography by John Taras and sets and costumes by Geoffrey Holder. The season also includes works by Artistic Director Robert Garland (Higher Ground, New Bach, Nyman String Quartet No. 2), William Forsythe, and Jodie Gates.
On April 17, the company will host its annual Vision Gala, a vital celebration and fundraiser supporting DTH’s artistic and educational programming. More details about the Gala will be announced at a later date.
“Reviving Firebird after two decades is not just a return to an iconic ballet—it is a celebration of renewal, artistry, and connection with audiences across cultures and continents,” said Artistic Director Robert Garland.
Through a multi-year partnership with the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) and the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts, DTH will also welcome UNCSA students as guest artists in supporting roles for Firebird. The score will be performed by the UNCSA Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Mark Norman and released on the UNCSA Media label.
Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Blake Works IV (The Barre Project) – Choreography by William Forsythe
Passage of Being – Choreography by Jodie Gates
New Bach – Choreography by Robert Garland
Firebird – Choreography by John Taras
Friday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m.
Dance Theatre of Harlem Vision Gala
Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Higher Ground – Choreography by Robert Garland
The Vertiginous Thrill of Exactitude – Choreography by William Forsythe
Nyman String Quartet No. 2 – Choreography by Robert Garland
Firebird – Choreography by John Taras
Sunday, April 19 at 3:00 p.m.
Blake Works IV (The Barre Project) – Choreography by William Forsythe
Nyman String Quartet No. 2 – Choreography by Robert Garland
Passage of Being – Choreography by Jodie Gates
Firebird – Choreography by John Taras
Ahead of the New York season, DTH will perform in major U.S. cities and abroad, including:
Detroit Opera House – Nov. 15–16, 2025
Annenberg Center, Philadelphia – Jan. 16–18, 2026
National Arts Centre, Ottawa – Jan. 29–30, 2026
Opéra National de Bordeaux, France – Feb. 11–15, 2026
Palais des Congrès, Paris – Feb. 25–Mar. 1, 2026
Chrysler Hall, Norfolk, VA – Mar. 20–22, 2026
Lesher PAC, Walnut Creek, CA – Apr. 24–25, 2026
Schnitzer Hall, Portland, OR – Apr. 29, 2026
UNM Popejoy Hall, Albuquerque, NM – May 2, 2026
Lensic PAC, Santa Fe, NM – May 6, 2026
Hanover Theatre, Worcester, MA – May 9, 2026
For more details, visit dancetheatreofharlem.org/citycenter.
Videos