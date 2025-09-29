FIREBIRD And More Set for Dance Theatre of Harlem 2026 New York Season at City Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH), the internationally acclaimed ballet company celebrated for its trailblazing artistry, has announced its 2026 New York season at New York City Center, running April 16–19, 2026. The highly anticipated season will feature repertory favorites, bold new works, and the return of Firebird, performed for the first time in more than 20 years.

Anchoring the season, Firebird will be presented in its iconic Caribbean setting, with choreography by John Taras and sets and costumes by Geoffrey Holder. The season also includes works by Artistic Director Robert Garland (Higher Ground, New Bach, Nyman String Quartet No. 2), William Forsythe, and Jodie Gates.

On April 17, the company will host its annual Vision Gala, a vital celebration and fundraiser supporting DTH’s artistic and educational programming. More details about the Gala will be announced at a later date.

“Reviving Firebird after two decades is not just a return to an iconic ballet—it is a celebration of renewal, artistry, and connection with audiences across cultures and continents,” said Artistic Director Robert Garland.

Through a multi-year partnership with the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) and the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts, DTH will also welcome UNCSA students as guest artists in supporting roles for Firebird. The score will be performed by the UNCSA Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Mark Norman and released on the UNCSA Media label.

New York City Center Performance Schedule

Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Blake Works IV (The Barre Project) – Choreography by William Forsythe

Passage of Being – Choreography by Jodie Gates

New Bach – Choreography by Robert Garland

Firebird – Choreography by John Taras

Friday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Dance Theatre of Harlem Vision Gala

Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Higher Ground – Choreography by Robert Garland

The Vertiginous Thrill of Exactitude – Choreography by William Forsythe

Nyman String Quartet No. 2 – Choreography by Robert Garland

Firebird – Choreography by John Taras

Sunday, April 19 at 3:00 p.m.

Blake Works IV (The Barre Project) – Choreography by William Forsythe

Nyman String Quartet No. 2 – Choreography by Robert Garland

Passage of Being – Choreography by Jodie Gates

Firebird – Choreography by John Taras

Upcoming Tour Highlights

Ahead of the New York season, DTH will perform in major U.S. cities and abroad, including:

Detroit Opera House – Nov. 15–16, 2025

Annenberg Center, Philadelphia – Jan. 16–18, 2026

National Arts Centre, Ottawa – Jan. 29–30, 2026

Opéra National de Bordeaux, France – Feb. 11–15, 2026

Palais des Congrès, Paris – Feb. 25–Mar. 1, 2026

Chrysler Hall, Norfolk, VA – Mar. 20–22, 2026

Lesher PAC, Walnut Creek, CA – Apr. 24–25, 2026

Schnitzer Hall, Portland, OR – Apr. 29, 2026

UNM Popejoy Hall, Albuquerque, NM – May 2, 2026

Lensic PAC, Santa Fe, NM – May 6, 2026

Hanover Theatre, Worcester, MA – May 9, 2026

For more details, visit dancetheatreofharlem.org/citycenter.