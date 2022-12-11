FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Film Actress Ruth Madoc Passes Away at 79

According to various sources, Ruth Madoc, the actress best known for playing Fruma Sarah in the Fiddler on the Roof film, and Gladys Pugh in the BBC sitcom Hi-de-Hi! passed away on Friday, December 9th after surgery she received for a fall earlier in the week.

Madoc was a veteran of stage and screen, and was scheduled to appear in Aladdin at the Princess Theatre in Torquay, England this month, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel UK tour in 2023.

Watch Madoc as Fruma Sarah in Fiddler on the Roof here:

Her previous theatre credits include Jessie in Calendar Girls The Musical (UK Tour); Grandma Rose in The Wedding Singer (UK Tour); Matron in Be My Baby (Autumn tour 2016); Ada in You're Never Too Old (Edinburgh Fringe); Older Dorothy Squires in Say it with Flowers (Sherman, Cymru); Marie in Calendar Girls (UK Tour); Miss Hannigan in Annie (UK Tour); The Vagina Monologues (UK Tour); Dorothy Brook in 42nd Street (UK Tour); Mrs Bardell in Pickwick The Musical (Apollo Leisure) & Mama Rose in Gypsy (Newpalm Productions).

TV credits include Gladys Pugh in 9 series of Hi-De-Hi (BBC); Dafydd's Mum in Little Britain (BBC); Alice in The Tuckers (BBC); Millie Faulkner in Casualty (BBC); Jean March in Doctors (BBC); Mayor Mary Meyer in Stella (Sky One); Florence in Mount Pleasant (Sky One); Rhiannon in Benidorm (ITV/Tiger Aspect); Georgie in Big Top (BBC); Myrtie in Mine all Mine (ITV); Various roles in the comedy sketch show Revolver (BBC Scotland); Jean Price in Jack of Hearts (BBC Wales); Sybill Stamfordis in The Pale Horse (Anglia Television); Mrs Jones in The Famous Five (Fortman Productions/ITV); Miss Terry in Cluedo (Granada TV); Lynn in An Actor's Life for Me (BBC); Mrs Morgan in Woof! (CITV); Betty Smith in Hunter's Walk (ATV) & Mrs Jones in Oliver's Travels (BBC).

Film includes: Short films; Cardiff (Alpha Productions), Skinny Fat (BBC Wales) and Journey Man (Wild Films). Feature films; Very Annie Mary (Film Four/Dragon Pictures); Crossed Swords (Warner Bros); Prince and the Pauper (Miramax); Fiddler on the Roof (MGM).