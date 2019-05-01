Explore The Science Of Sound, Water, Light And Sleep At The Staten Island Children's Museum

The Staten Island Children's Museum will explore the science of sound, water, light, sleep during the Con Edison Second Saturday Science! weekend workshops in spring and summer 2019.

The monthly one-hour Staten Island Children's Museum drop-in activity focuses on scientific exploration to engage children's minds and imaginations. The workshops are often aligned with the particular month's programming theme and are interactive, giving kids the chance to experiment, build and create. All sessions are from Noon - 1:00 pm and are free with admission.

Here are the upcoming Con Edison Second Saturday Science! workshops:

May 11 - Sounds of Science Fiction Visitors will investigate the science of sounds and vibrations through the scientific instrument called a theremin with local composer Jenno Snyder as the Children's Museum explores music in various forms during the month of May.

June 8 - Women in Science Wetlands Excursion Building on the monthly workshop held in March, visitors will reconnect with the women biologists from Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden for an excursion on the campus grounds as they explore the wetlands and the animals of the surrounding park. Reservations required; email ztirado@sichildrensmuseum.org.

July 13 - Lighthouses & the Fresnel Lens Visitors will learn about the Fresnel lens, first used in the 1800s to focus the beam of light in a lighthouse. Then they will conduct magnifying experiments with a lens as this month's programs explore maritime history.

August 10 - Science of Sleep Though people may seem at rest when sleeping, there are many things happening inside their bodies and brains. Visitors will explore what happens to their bodies when they sleep and then will have a chance to try and interpret their dreams.

Con Edison, a longtime community partner, generously sponsors Second Saturday Science! as well as many of the Staten Island Children's Museum's STEAM-themed "pop-up" programs. Con Edison also supports the Children's Museum "Science Time" Program, held every day in the Museum's exhibits. During this program, kids get an interactive lesson in a variety of topics, including climates, animals and their habitats, energy, and architecture.

"We are grateful for the continued and generous support of Con Edison for these hands-on monthly workshops," said Dina Rosenthal, Executive Director of the Staten Island Children's Museum. "By supporting these sessions, in addition to their sponsorship of our annual STEAM-themed Carnival & Science Spectacular on June 1, they help us bring science to life for curious young minds."

The Staten Island Children's Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301. The Children's Museum's hours for September - June are Tuesday - Friday from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm. The hours for July and August are Tuesday and Thursday through Sunday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and Wednesday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm. For more information, call 718-273-2060, email info@sichildrensmuseum.org or visit sichildrensmuseum.org.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is housed in a building owned by the City of New York and its operation is made possible, in part, with public funds provided through the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs with support from the Staten Island delegation to the NYC Council. Significant operating support is also provided by the NYS Council on the Arts, Corporations, Foundations, the Trustees and Members.





