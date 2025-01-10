Explore Madame Morrible's Study at WICKED's Shiz University

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Madame Morrible welcomes you to her study! In a new feature on the official Shiz University website, Wicked fans can explore and take a closer look at objects featured in Morrible's study where she trains Elphaba in the film.

Objects include her private notes, books, Galinda's training wand, and more. Aspiring Shiz students can also take a sorcery seminar entrance exam and attempt to levitate a coin like Elphaba.

In Wicked, Shiz is the school attended by Elphaba, Glinda, Nessarose, and several other characters. On the website, users can participate in several activities including exploring the grand campus, taking a quiz, and getting a closer look at key locations and objects seen in the film. Head over to the website to explore the study here and take a look at some screenshots below.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.