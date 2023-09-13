Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene

Theater Camp is coming to Digital retailers tomorrow, September 14, with all-new exclusive bonus features!

BroadwayWorld has debuted an exclusive clip from a deleted scene in Theater Camp, in which the campers perform in Joan, Still, the final musical of their season, joined by Noah Galvin's character playing Joan. Watch below!

Audiences will be able to buy the movie from all major digital retailers, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu. The film will also be available to stream on Hulu, with the bonus features exclusive to the digital release.

Tony Award winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) and Molly Gordon (Booksmart) star in the original comedy Theater Camp as Amos and Rebecca-Diane – lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York.

When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property — into the ground — Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and young students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.

The film is directed by Molly Gordon & Nick Lieberman, and written by Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt, based on their short.

The film stars Galvin, Gordon, Platt, Tatro, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, with Caroline Aaron and Amy Sedaris. Producers are Erik Feig, p.g.a., Samie Kim Falvey, Julia Hammer, p.g.a., Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman, Jessica Elbaum, p.g.a., Will Ferrell, Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman, Platt.

Searchlight Pictures acquired Theater Camp following its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble. The film was also part of the SXSW Official Selection in the Narrative Feature section.

Watch the exclusive clip from a deleted Theater Camp scene here: