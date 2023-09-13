Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene

Theater Camp will be available at Digital retailers September 14, with all-new exclusive bonus features.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 2 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 3 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 4 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene

Theater Camp is coming to Digital retailers tomorrow, September 14, with all-new exclusive bonus features!

BroadwayWorld has debuted an exclusive clip from a deleted scene in Theater Camp, in which the campers perform in Joan, Still, the final musical of their season, joined by Noah Galvin's character playing Joan. Watch below!

Audiences will be able to buy the movie from all major digital retailers, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu. The film will also be available to stream on Hulu, with the bonus features exclusive to the digital release.

Tony Award winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) and Molly Gordon (Booksmart) star in the original comedy Theater Camp as Amos and Rebecca-Diane – lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York.

When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property — into the ground — Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and young students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.

The film is directed by Molly Gordon & Nick Lieberman, and written by Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt, based on their short.

The film stars Galvin, Gordon, Platt, Tatro, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, with Caroline Aaron and Amy Sedaris.  Producers are Erik Feig, p.g.a., Samie Kim Falvey, Julia Hammer, p.g.a., Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman, Jessica Elbaum, p.g.a., Will Ferrell, Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman, Platt.

Searchlight Pictures acquired Theater Camp following its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble. The film was also part of the SXSW Official Selection in the Narrative Feature section.

Watch the exclusive clip from a deleted Theater Camp scene here:





Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Casting has been announced for the next season of the Olivier Award-winning production of Regents Park Open Air Theatre’s Jesus Christ Superstar. Learn more about the non-equity tour here, and find out who is leading the cast!

2
HARMONY Cast and Creatives Will Celebrate Rosh Hashanah at the Barrymore Theatre Photo
HARMONY Cast and Creatives Will Celebrate Rosh Hashanah at the Barrymore Theatre

Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s musical Harmony will welcome one and all to their new home, the Barrymore Theatre to ring in the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. Learn more about the event here!

3
Ingrid Michaelson Announces Dates for Upcoming Christmas Concerts Photo
Ingrid Michaelson Announces Dates for Upcoming Christmas Concerts

Before she makes her Broadway composing debut with the critically-acclaimed musical adaptation of The Notebook this Spring, Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and composer, Ingrid Michaelson, has announced the upcoming dates for her holiday shows, including the much-anticipated annual fan-favorite ‘Holiday Hop’.

4
Tickets On Sale Now For PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Photo
Tickets On Sale Now For PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic, written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Free Debbie Reynolds Exhibition From The Neon Museum Now Open in Las Vegas' City HallFree Debbie Reynolds Exhibition From The Neon Museum Now Open in Las Vegas' City Hall
Video: Indigo De Souza Performs on Tiny Desk & Announces West Coast TourVideo: Indigo De Souza Performs on Tiny Desk & Announces West Coast Tour
Bombay Bicycle Club Releases New Single 'Turn the World On'Bombay Bicycle Club Releases New Single 'Turn the World On'
Video: Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAsVideo: Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You