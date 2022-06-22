Exclusive: Watch Performances from Alice Ripley Led Immersive NEXT TO NORMAL in Spain

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new immersive production of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning musical Next To Normal in Barcelona.

With no sets or props, Next to Normal plays a 20,000 square-foot venue, utilizing a surround-sound system and 360-degree projections to create an immersive experience that places the audience alongside the actors.

Directed by Simon Pittman (RSC, National Theatre, Frantic Assembly), this immersive live musical theater production of Next to Normal is officially blessed by the show's Pulitzer and Tony winning writers Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, with music director Tommy Mayer Wolf bringing new textures to this sophisticated score that travels from classical music to rock-and-roll.

Alice Ripley reprises her Tony Award winning performance as Diana, and is joined live by Andy Señor Jr. (Rent), Jade Laurel, Eloi Gomez, and Lewis Edgar. Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal plays Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine in a virtual format.

Next to Normal centers on a mother who struggles with worsening bipolar disorder and the effects that managing her illness has on her family. The musical opened on Broadway in April 2009. It was nominated for eleven Tony Awards that year and won three: Best Original Score, Best Orchestration, and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for Alice Ripley. It also won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, becoming the eighth musical in history to receive the honor.

As part of Festival Grec de Barcelona, this world premiere of the immersive live Next to Normal will take place at IDEAL, a European incubator art center led by Executive Producer Jordi Sellas, where trendy exhibitions are created and produced for well-known artists such as Frida, Klimt or Dali, as well as emerging artists and cultural pushers.