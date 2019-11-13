Exclusive Video: Get A First Look At Antonio Banderas In A CHORUS LINE
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production of A CHORUS LINE now on stage in Spain, co-directed by and starring Antonio Banderas!
Banderas co-directs the production with actress Baayork Lee , who participated in the original Broadway production.
The cast will includes Angie Alcázar (Bebe), Kristina Alonso (Sheila), Albert Bolea (Bobby), Aaron Cobos (Mike), Anna Coll (Maggie), Fran Del Pino (Don), Daniel Délyon (Richie), Alberto Escobar (Larry), Roberto Facchin (Mark), Diana Girbau (Kristine), Cassandra Hlong (Connie), Fran Moreno (Paul), Beatriz Mur (Val), Ivo Pareja-Obregón (Greg), Pablo Puyol (Al), Estibalitz Ruiz (Diana), Lorena Santiago(Judy), Sarah Schielke (Cassie), Miguel Angel Belotto (Roy), Juan Jose Marco (Frank), Fernando Mariano (Butch), Graciela Monterde (Vicki), Lucrecia Petraglia (Lois), Zuhaitz San Buenaventura (Tom) and Aída Sanchez (Tricia). The swings are Lucia Castro and Marcela Nava.
A CHORUS LINE is the musical by Michael Bennet, James Kirkwood Jr, Nicolas Dante, Edward Kleban and Marvin Hamlisch, and is re-created in Spain by Baayork Lee, a member of the show's original cast and director of the last Broadway revival.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Hadestown, the Tony Award-winning Best New Musical has become the first musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway season to recoup its initial investment of $... (read more)
The Drama Book Shop, Now Co-Owned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Reopen in March
It was announced today that The Drama Book Shop will reopen its doors in March 2020 at its new Times Square home at 266 West 39th Street (between 7th... (read more)
FROZEN Tour Will Feature a New Anna and Elsa Duet, 'I Can't Lose You'
The national tour of Frozen kicks off today, and it was just announced that it will be featuring a new song!... (read more)
TOOTSIE To Play Final Broadway Performance in January
It was announced today that the Tony-nominated musical TOOTSIE will play its final performance at at the Marquis Theatre on Sunday, January 5, 2020.... (read more)
Betsy Wolfe and Matt Bogart Will Star in Developmental Reading of Original New Musical INDIGO
Sing Out, Louise! Productions will hold a developmental reading of Indigo, an original new musical featuring music & lyrics by MAC Award winning compo... (read more)
Anthony Rapp Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Ken Ithiphol
Anthony Rapp has revealed that he is engaged! He made a post on Instagram, announcing that he has asked his boyfriend, Ken Ithiphol, to marry him, and... (read more)