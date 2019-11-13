Exclusive Video: Get A First Look At Antonio Banderas In A CHORUS LINE

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production of A CHORUS LINE now on stage in Spain, co-directed by and starring Antonio Banderas!

Banderas co-directs the production with actress Baayork Lee , who participated in the original Broadway production.

The cast will includes Angie Alcázar (Bebe), Kristina Alonso (Sheila), Albert Bolea (Bobby), Aaron Cobos (Mike), Anna Coll (Maggie), Fran Del Pino (Don), Daniel Délyon (Richie), Alberto Escobar (Larry), Roberto Facchin (Mark), Diana Girbau (Kristine), Cassandra Hlong (Connie), Fran Moreno (Paul), Beatriz Mur (Val), Ivo Pareja-Obregón (Greg), Pablo Puyol (Al), Estibalitz Ruiz (Diana), Lorena Santiago(Judy), Sarah Schielke (Cassie), Miguel Angel Belotto (Roy), Juan Jose Marco (Frank), Fernando Mariano (Butch), Graciela Monterde (Vicki), Lucrecia Petraglia (Lois), Zuhaitz San Buenaventura (Tom) and Aída Sanchez (Tricia). The swings are Lucia Castro and Marcela Nava.

A CHORUS LINE is the musical by Michael Bennet, James Kirkwood Jr, Nicolas Dante, Edward Kleban and Marvin Hamlisch, and is re-created in Spain by Baayork Lee, a member of the show's original cast and director of the last Broadway revival.