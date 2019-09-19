Exclusive Video: First Look at the Cast of THE KING'S SPEECH at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Chicago Shakespeare's production of The King's Speech is now on stage and we've got an exclusive first look at the production!

Chicago Shakespeare's production stars Harry Hadden-Paton (Broadway's My Fair Lady, Downton Abbey, The Crown) as King George VI and James Frain (The Tudors, True Blood, The White Queen) as Lionel Logue-and features Rebecca Night as Elizabeth, Elizabeth Ledo as Myrtle Logue, Alan Mandell as Archbishop of Canterbury Cosmo Lang, Kevin Gudahl as Winston Churchill, Jeff Parker as King Edward VIII, John Judd as King George V, and David Lively as Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin.

Before Queen Elizabeth II, her father, King George VI, reigned-the younger son known by his family as "Bertie" with a chronic stammer, never expected to rule. But when his brother David abdicated the throne to wed American divorcée Wallis Simpson, the man who would become king had to rally a nation preparing for war. Enter an unconventional speech therapist named Lionel Logue, who would help the monarch find his voice.

Watch the video below!





