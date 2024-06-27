Exclusive: THE WIZ Cast Eases On Down to Broadway Sessions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned with cast members from The Wiz, now running on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.

Performers included: Christina A Jones ("Day Dreaming"), Keenan D Washington ("It's Hard to Speak My Heart"), Jay Copeland ("Heal"), Matthew Sims Jr. ("Independently Owned"), Polanco Jones Jr. (original song), Anthony Murphy ("Fifty Percent"), and Amber Jackson (original song), with young singers Devin DeAngelis ("Purpose"), Spencer Orton ("Do You Remember?") and Anya Fox ("Kiny of Anything").

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.