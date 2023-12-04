Exclusive: SWEENEY TODD Cast Unites to Sing Carols For A Cure

Carols for a Cure: Vol. 23 is now available for purchase!

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE M Photo 1 Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL & More
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 2 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23
The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop! Photo 4 The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop!

Sweeney Todd Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $40
Cast
Photos
Videos

Sweeney ToddThe holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it.

Cast members from Sweeney Todd came in to record "We’ll Be There." Nathan Salstone was the Musical Director, Arranger for this recording.

Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2023 is back with the 23rd recording that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can. A project born completely out of love, Broadway's Carols for a Cure pairs the casts from famous Broadway musicals with songs that are both classic and new. The result is pure gold that will make you reach for the "repeat" button over and over again.

With a jaw-dropping list of all the most popular musicals, each production company  is allowed the creative freedom to choose their contribution. Instead of the typical live singing the artists are used to, they're provided with intimate studios that allow for vocal and instrumental isolations. This makes the album unique from the majority of cast albums on the market, and showcases some of the best voices and instrumentalists in the world.

Once again this recording is Produced by Lynn Pinto and Engineered by Andros Rodriguez.

Proceeds of the recording will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.  “Broadway's incredible, dedicated nonprofit organization that helps individual people with serious illnesses such as AIDS and women's health issues receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country," according to "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" producer Lynn Pinto.

Purchase Carols for a Cure: Vol. 23 today!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 



RELATED STORIES

1
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway

Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Aaron Tveit will star as Sweeney Todd, and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster will star as Mrs. Lovett, in the Tony-nominated revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

2
Video: Josh Groban Sings His SWEENEY TODD Entrance Line on FALLON Photo
Video: Josh Groban Sings His SWEENEY TODD Entrance Line on FALLON

Josh Groban sat down on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss starring in Broadway's Sweeney Todd. During the video, Groban discuss his time starring as the title role in the hit revival, revealing onstage mishaps and why he doesn't think anyone has ever heard his opening line due to his entrance applause.

3
Gaten Matarazzo Sets Final Performance Date in SWEENEY TODD Photo
Gaten Matarazzo Sets Final Performance Date in SWEENEY TODD

Gaten Matarazzo, who is currently playing Toby in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd, has set his final performance date. As shared on social media, Matarazzo will play his final show on November 5, 2023. A replacement for the role has yet to be announced.

4
Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford to Play Their Final Performance in SWEENEY TODD Photo
Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford to Play Their Final Performance in SWEENEY TODD

Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford will play their final performance of the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Learn how to purchase tickets!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Sweeney Todd Logo Hat Sweeney Todd Logo Hat

From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Born and raised on Long Island she still lives in the same town she grew up in.  She had a long career as a US Customs Broker and in her youth a cashier at a local supermarket but taking photos h... Genevieve Rafter Keddy">(read more about this author)

Exclusive: SWEENEY TODD Cast Unites to Sing Carols For A CureExclusive: SWEENEY TODD Cast Unites to Sing Carols For A Cure
Exclusive: MOULIN ROUGE! Cast Hits the Recording Studio to Sing Carols For A CureExclusive: MOULIN ROUGE! Cast Hits the Recording Studio to Sing Carols For A Cure
Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York TheatrePhotos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Photos: SHUCKED Hits The Recording Studio for Carols For A CurePhotos: SHUCKED Hits The Recording Studio for Carols For A Cure

Videos

Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
SIX

Recommended For You