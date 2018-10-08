Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts
Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and WAITRESS Star Nicolette Robinson!
BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .
Nicolette Robinson is an award winning actress and was most recently cast as Jenna , the lead in the Broadway musical, "Waitress." Born and raised in Los Angeles and married to the Hamilton Tony Award winning actor Leslie Odom Jr. , Nicolette opens up about her struggles and triumphs and takes us on an emotional journey that gives listeners an honest and beautiful account of what is is to live the life of an artist.
This fall, Robinson made her Broadway debut stepping into the lead role of "Jenna" in the multiple Tony Award nominated musical, WAITRESS. With a book by Jessie Nelson, music by Sara Bareilles, and direction by Diane Paulus, the show has played to full audiences over almost 1,000 performances. On September 4, 2018, Robinson became the first African-American woman and the first mother to play the lead role.
Robinson appeared Off-Broadway in the 2015 production of BROOKLYNITE at the Vineyard Theatre, directed by Michael Mayer from a book he co-wrote with Peter Lerman, which earned a 2015 Off Broadway Alliance Award nomination for Best New Musical. She also starred in the new musical, INVISIBLE THREAD, for director Diane Paulus and Second Stage Theatre. Of her performance, Time Out New York wrote that Robinson was "poised and possessed of an ethereal soprano... marvelous."
INVISIBLE THREAD began its life as WITNESS UGANDA - in which Robinson also starred - with book, music, and lyrics by Matt Gould and Griffin Matthews. It was based on the true story of Matthews' humanitarian trips to Uganda, and his work to fund his nonprofit, Uganda Project. The musical premiered in February 2014 at Cambridge's American Repertory Theater before transferring to Off-Broadway.
Robinson also co-starred in Barrington Stage Company's A LITTLE MORE ALIVE, with book, music, and lyrics by Nick Blaemire. In this heartfelt and original folk-pop musical, two estranged brothers reunite at their childhood home after their mother's funeral. An unexpected revelation distorts their memories and uncovers secrets. Robinson starred as 'Lizzie', the hospice worker who'd been caring for the mother, and the Berkshire Eagle called her "luminous."
On television, Robinson co-starred with Ruth Wilson and Dominic West as 'Jane' on Showtime's Golden Globe Award-winning drama series, THE AFFAIR. She has also appeared on HART OF DIXIE, UNFORGETTABLE, PERFECT COUPLES, and COLD CASE, among others.
Nicolette received the Princess Grade Award for Theater and is a graduate of the University of California Los Angeles School of Theater, Film, & Television. She is primarily based in Los Angeles, where she resides with her husband, Leslie Odom Jr., and their baby daughter.
