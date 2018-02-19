Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Beanie Feldstein

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

Beanie Feldstein currently stars in Greta Gerwig's LADY BIRD opposite Saoirse Ronan. Set in Sacramento, California in 2002, the film takes an affecting look at the relationships that shape us, the beliefs that define us, and the unmatched beauty of a place called home. Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson (Ronan) is a loving, deeply opinionated and strong-willed high-school senior struggling to assert her independence, and Beanie plays the role of "Julie," the loyal best friend who understands "Lady Bird" like no one else.





Since A24 theatrically released LADY BIRD on November 3rd, Beanie has received critical acclaim for her performance, as has the film and its stellar cast including Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Timothee Chalamet and Lucas Hedges. LADY BIRD was nominated for a Golden Globe Award, Independent Spirit Award, Broadcast Film Critics' Association Award, and named one of the top 10 films of the year by both the National Board of Review and American Film Institute. The film was also recognized by various critics' groups including: New York Film Critics Circle, Boston Online Film Critics Association, Philadelphia Film Critics Circle, North Texas Film Critics Association, Washington, DC Film Critics Association, San Diego Film Critics Society, Chicago Film Critics Association, St. Louis Film Critics Association, Seattle Film Critics Society, Houston Film Critics Association and Phoenix Critics Circle. Furthermore, LADY BIRD broke the record of being the most reviewed film ever to maintain a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.



In addition to the rave reviews of Beanie's performance in LADY BIRD, she is also receiving recognition for her portrayal of "Minnie Fay" in the Broadway smash hit musical HELLO, DOLLY! with Bette Midler. The musical won a 2017 Tony Award for "Best Revival of a Musical."



Beanie will next star in Whitney Cummings' THE FEMALE BRAIN which will be released by IFC on February 9th and also stars Cummings and Sofia Vergara. Previously she starred in Nicholas Stoller's NEIGHBORS 2: SORORITY RISING alongside Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, Rose Byrne and Chloe Moretz. The film grossed over $100 million worldwide.



Her television credits include ABC Family comedy FAN GIRL, ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK on Netflix and THE DEVIL YOU KNOW, an HBO pilot directed by Gus Van Sant.

Follow Little Known Facts on: TWITTER l FACEBOOK l INSTAGRAM

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles