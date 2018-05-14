Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Two-Time Tony Winner Helen Gallagher

You can dance with any girl at all but why would you when the lovely Helen Gallagher is right here and ready to look back on her amazing journey which includes the original productions of Billion Dollar Baby, Brigadoon, High Button Shoes, the 1952 Pal Joey (for which she won a Tony Award), Make a Wish, Hazel Flagg, The Pajama Game, Sweet Charity, and the 1971 No, No, Nanette for which she won her second Tony Award.

Helen pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she won over Agnes DeMille, what it was like sharing a dressing room with Elaine Stritch, and why she went from refusing Sweet Charity to getting a Tony nomination!

Also, Helen shines the spotlight on Cole Porter, Benny Goodman, Nanette Fabray, Gwen Verdon, and Bobby Van!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

