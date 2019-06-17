Podcasts
Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Stage and Screen Icon Peter Gallagher

Jun. 17, 2019  

Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Stage and Screen Icon Peter GallagherHe is one of the entertainment industry's most recognizable faces, having appeared on screen in American Beauty, Grace and Frankie, Center Stage, Sex, Lies, and Videotape, and so many others.

But, Peter Gallagher is truly a creature of the stage, having made appearances in Grease, A Doll's Life, The Real Thing, Long Day's Journey Into Night, the 1992 revival of Guys and Dolls, Noises Off, and so many others!

Peter pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how a strong opinion led him to Mike Nichols, what it was like spending after hours with Jack Lemmon, and why the LAPD doesn't like Fiddler on the Roof.

Also, Peter shines the spotlight on Glenn Close, Tom Stoppard, and Hal Prince!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas. Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Stage and Screen Icon Peter Gallagher

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions.

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.



Related Articles

From This Author Behind the Curtain

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY’S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway’s greatest artists. From actors to directors, (read more...)

  • Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Stage and Screen Icon Peter Gallagher
  • Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Two-Time Tony Nominee Ernestine Jackson
  • Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Legendary Playwright Terrence McNally
  • Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Tony Nominee Walter Willison, Part 1
  • Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Legendary Choreographer Margo Sappington
  • Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Legendary Star of Stage and Screen Austin Pendleton

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup