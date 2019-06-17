Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Stage and Screen Icon Peter Gallagher

He is one of the entertainment industry's most recognizable faces, having appeared on screen in American Beauty, Grace and Frankie, Center Stage, Sex, Lies, and Videotape, and so many others.

But, Peter Gallagher is truly a creature of the stage, having made appearances in Grease, A Doll's Life, The Real Thing, Long Day's Journey Into Night, the 1992 revival of Guys and Dolls, Noises Off, and so many others!

Peter pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how a strong opinion led him to Mike Nichols, what it was like spending after hours with Jack Lemmon, and why the LAPD doesn't like Fiddler on the Roof.

Also, Peter shines the spotlight on Glenn Close, Tom Stoppard, and Hal Prince!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.





