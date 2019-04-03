Exclusive Photos: ALLEGIANCE Creatives Visit Hawaii Premiere Production

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive look inside a visit by the original creative team to the Hawaii debut production of ALLEGIANCE, now on stage through April 7th, 2019.

Allegiance, a musical drama by Marc Acito, Jay Kuo, and Lorenzo Thione, is about the Japanese American internment during WWII and one family's extraordinarily divisive experience, was inspired by the true-life experience of its original star, George Takei. It tells the story of one family's extraordinary experience suffering the wrongful imprisonment of Japanese Americans during World War II, creating familial turmoil in a troubling time of a nation at war.

Broadway vet Ethan Le Phong headlines the MVT cast in the role of Young Sammy. Most recently a company member of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway and understudy for the title character, Ethan played Young Sammy in the highly celebrated East-West Players production of Allegiance last spring with George Takei. He has extensive credits from New York's Broadway, London's West End, U.S. Regional Theatres, national tours, film and television.

The role of Kei Kimura is performed by Hawaii music composer, vocalist and producer, Kristian Lei. She has played the lead role of Kim in Miss Saigon in Germany, performed in Hong Kong Disneyland's Festival of the Lion King, and starred in the Kristian Lei Show with Walt Disney Theatre on Disney Cruise Lines.

For more information call 988-6131 or visit manoavalleytheatre.com. Tickets can be purchased at the Hawaii Theatre Box Office by calling 528-0506 or at hawaiitheatre.com. The doors will open for seating 30 minutes prior to each performance. Beverages will be available for purchase on site. No outside food or drinks are allowed. The play is performed in 2 acts with one intermission. The running time is approximately 2hrs 45 min.



Lorenzo Thione, Ethan Le Phong, Kristian Lei, Jay Kuo



Lorenzo Thione, Ethan Le Phong, Jay Kuo, Dwight Martin



The Cast of Allegiance in Hawaii



Jay Kuo, Lorenzo Thione and the local creative team of Allegiance