BC/EFA
Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

Exclusive Photo Coverage: ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare & Zach Adkins Are Feeling Just Like Christmas for Carols For A Cure!

Nov. 24, 2018  

Exclusive Photo Coverage: ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare & Zach Adkins Are Feeling Just Like Christmas for Carols For A Cure!The Christmas season is in full showtune swing now that the 20th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived!

For twenty years, Carols for a Cure holiday CD has become a staple on every theatre-lover's wish list. With the best voices from the worlds of Broadway, Off-Broadway and National Tours, this 2-CD compilation of holiday standards and original songs is sure to get you in the holiday spirit. The companies of Mean Girls, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, My Fair Lady and Pretty Woman, to name just a few, have come together to make this an extra special musical treat. As an extra bonus, there are ten classic bonus tracks to celebrate 20 years of Carols for a Cure.

Broadway's Carols for a Cure is available for purchase at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season. The 2-CD set is also available at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.

Below, check out exclusive photos of Anastasia's Christy Altomare and Zach Adkins as they record their track, "It's Just Like Christmas."

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Exclusive Photo Coverage: ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare & Zach Adkins Are Feeling Just Like Christmas for Carols For A Cure!
Zach Adkins

Exclusive Photo Coverage: ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare & Zach Adkins Are Feeling Just Like Christmas for Carols For A Cure!
Christy Altomare

Exclusive Photo Coverage: ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare & Zach Adkins Are Feeling Just Like Christmas for Carols For A Cure!
Christy Altomare

Exclusive Photo Coverage: ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare & Zach Adkins Are Feeling Just Like Christmas for Carols For A Cure!
Christy Altomare and Zach Adkins

Exclusive Photo Coverage: ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare & Zach Adkins Are Feeling Just Like Christmas for Carols For A Cure!
Christy Altomare and Zach Adkins

Exclusive Photo Coverage: ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare & Zach Adkins Are Feeling Just Like Christmas for Carols For A Cure!
Danielle Gimbal

Exclusive Photo Coverage: ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare & Zach Adkins Are Feeling Just Like Christmas for Carols For A Cure!
Caleb Hoyer (Musical Director), Danielle Gimbal and Christy Altomare

Exclusive Photo Coverage: ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare & Zach Adkins Are Feeling Just Like Christmas for Carols For A Cure!
Michael Blanco (Bass)

Exclusive Photo Coverage: ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare & Zach Adkins Are Feeling Just Like Christmas for Carols For A Cure!
Bruce Doctor (Drums)

Exclusive Photo Coverage: ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare & Zach Adkins Are Feeling Just Like Christmas for Carols For A Cure!
Justin Rothberg (Guitar and Mandolin)

Exclusive Photo Coverage: ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare & Zach Adkins Are Feeling Just Like Christmas for Carols For A Cure!
Caleb Hoyer with Louise Owen (Violin), Yuko Naito-Gotay (Violin), Tallie Brunfelt (Viola) and Laura Bontrager (Cello)

Exclusive Photo Coverage: ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare & Zach Adkins Are Feeling Just Like Christmas for Carols For A Cure!
Louise Owen (Violin), Yuko Naito-Gotay (Violin), Tallie Brunfelt (Viola) and Laura Bontrager (Cello)

Related Articles






From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
  • Photo Coverage: MY FAIR LADY, MEAN GIRLS & More Rehearse for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
  • Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents BACK TO METHUSELAH (PART TWO)
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of ELF THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of ELF THE MUSICAL Takes Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: The New York POPS Presents Song and Dance: The Best of Broadway

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE