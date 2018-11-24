Exclusive Photo Coverage: ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare & Zach Adkins Are Feeling Just Like Christmas for Carols For A Cure!

The Christmas season is in full showtune swing now that the 20th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived!

For twenty years, Carols for a Cure holiday CD has become a staple on every theatre-lover's wish list. With the best voices from the worlds of Broadway, Off-Broadway and National Tours, this 2-CD compilation of holiday standards and original songs is sure to get you in the holiday spirit. The companies of Mean Girls, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, My Fair Lady and Pretty Woman, to name just a few, have come together to make this an extra special musical treat. As an extra bonus, there are ten classic bonus tracks to celebrate 20 years of Carols for a Cure.

Broadway's Carols for a Cure is available for purchase at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season. The 2-CD set is also available at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.

Below, check out exclusive photos of Anastasia's Christy Altomare and Zach Adkins as they record their track, "It's Just Like Christmas."

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



