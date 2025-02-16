Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- It's Always Risky with Tia Altinay

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, Broadway veteran Tia Altinay is here! In this episode, five-time Broadway vet Tia Altinay shares about her incredible stage career in New York City and across the country in shows like Hamilton, Aladdin, and Chicago. We dive into what it means to be an artist in the current climate of the musical theater industry, as well as maintaining the stamina to be in a long-running Broadway show.

Tia also shares about her experience having a partner working in a very different field, and the intersection of being a black and queer woman working in the arts. In addition to being in the original company of Aladdin on Broadway understudying the role of Jasmine, Tia has been seen on Broadway in A Christmas Story, Some Like It Hot, Mary Poppins, and is currently playing the role of Mona in Chicago The Musical. From overcoming injury to embracing herself, Tia shares about it all. She’s the best, U don’t wanna miss this episode!