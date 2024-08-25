Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Hailee Kaleem Wright is a Sparkling Diamond

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

This week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest casting announcements, brought to you by BroadwayWorld.com.

Then I am joined by Broadway star Hailee Kaleem Wright to share her incredible story! Before landing the role of the Satine Alternate in Moulin Rouge, Hailee starred in SIX The Musical on Broadway as Catherine of Aragon, after making her Bway debut in Paradise Square.

We talk about her incredible journey to being an artist in NYC, and Hailee shares about overcoming the struggles of being unhoused to achieve her dream of being a performer. She talks about her experience working on the national tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and the impact her mother has had on her life and career. Hailee is such a delight, U don't wanna miss this episode!