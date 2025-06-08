Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Cross That Bridge with Taylor Iman Jones

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

From originating the role of Mopsa in Broadway's Head Over Heels, to taking on the role of Catherine Parr in Six: The Musical, Taylor Iman Jones is here!

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway news, brought to you by my pals at BroadwayWorld.com. Then I am joined by Broadway actor Taylor Iman Jones, currently starring in the world premier production of A Wrinkle In Time at Arena Stage.

Originally from California, Taylor made their way to NYC and eventually to Broadway, making their debut in Groundhog Day. After originating the role of Mopsa in Broadway's Head Over Heels opposite Bonnie Milligan, Taylor went on to join productions of Hamilton, and Six. In this episode, we discuss everything from the journey of playing roles in community theater to originating roles in Broadway-bound musicals, and beyond. U don't wanna miss this episode!