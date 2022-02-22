Exclusive: Nathan Lane on Re-Naming Himself After His GUYS & DOLLS Character on FINDING YOUR ROOTS

On tonight's new episode of PBS' Finding Your Roots, host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. will accompany Broadway stars Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nathan Lane as they meet a cast of inspiring ancestors hidden in the branches of their family trees.

In an exclusive clip from the episode, Nathan Lane discusses the process of how he decided to change his name, choosing between the first names of two of his previous roles, Benjamin Franklin in 1776 or Nathan Detroit in Guys and Dolls.

The new episode is set to air Tuesday, February 22 at 8:00 p.m. on PBS.

Today's leading artists, politicians, activists, performers and journalists discover surprising ancestral stories while learning their family history in the eighth season of the critically acclaimed series "Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr."

Nathan Lane is known for his work on Broadway in Guys and Dolls, The Producers, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and more. He was recently seen on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and can be seen in upcoming episodes of The Gilded Age.

Watch the new clip here: