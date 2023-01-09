Exclusive: Hear James Monroe Iglehart In a Clip From Disney's SUPERKITTIES

Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart is lending his voice to the villainous Mr. Puppypaws in Disney's animated series SuperKitties!

Watch an exclusive clip of Iglehart's new character below! The series will premiere Wednesday, January 11, 2023, with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (10:30 a.m. EST). An initial batch of episodes will launch the same day on on-demand platforms and Disney+.

Also voicing the recurring comedic villains in the series are Justin Guarini ("American Idol") as Cat Burglar, Ruth Pferdehirt ("Finding Nemo: The Musical") as Lab Rat, and Isabella Crovetti ("Vampirina") as Zsa-Zsa the cockatoo.

Set in the city of Kittydale, each "SuperKitties" episode features two 11-minute stories as the four kittens, cuddled up at the Purr 'N' Play playspace or out playing around town, receive a "SuperKitty Call" from one of their animal friends with a problem that only the SuperKitties can help with, usually caused by one of the comedic villains in the series: Cat Burglar, Mr. Puppypaws, Lab Rat or Zsa-Zsa. With plenty of super skills and gadgets at their disposal, the SuperKitties set off to thwart the villains' plans and impart important messages along the way.

The "SuperKitties" voice cast includes Emma Berman (Disney-Pixar's "Luca") as Ginny, Cruz Flateau ("CoComelon") as Sparks, JeCobi Swain (ABC's "Home Economics") as Buddy, and Pyper Braun ("Country Comfort") as Bitsy.

James Monroe Iglehart was most recently seen as Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway. He has also been seen in Freestyle Love Supreme, Hamilton, Aladdin (Tony Award, Drama Desk Award). Memphis, and Spelling Bee.

Watch the exclusive clip here:



