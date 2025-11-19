Exclusive: Hear A Clip from Patton Oswalt’s BLACK COFFEE AND ICE WATER On Audible 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first listen from the upcoming Audible Original release of BLACK COFFEE AND ICE WATER, the new stand-up show from Emmy and Grammy winner Patton Oswalt.

The special was recorded live during Oswalt’s three-performance run at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City on July 11–12, and will be released worldwide on Audible on Thursday, November 20.

In Black Coffee and Ice Water, Oswalt returns to the New York stage with a brand-new set that dives into religion, wolves, parenting a teenager, and musical theater, all delivered with the comedian’s signature precision and observational storytelling. The Audible Original is now available for pre-order ahead of its global release.

Listen to the exclusive clip below.