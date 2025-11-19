 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Exclusive: Hear A Clip from Patton Oswalt’s BLACK COFFEE AND ICE WATER On Audible 

Exclusive clip from the live Minetta Lane Theatre recording debuts ahead of the November 20 release.

By: Nov. 19, 2025
Exclusive: Hear A Clip from Patton Oswalt’s BLACK COFFEE AND ICE WATER On Audible  Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first listen from the upcoming Audible Original release of BLACK COFFEE AND ICE WATER, the new stand-up show from Emmy and Grammy winner Patton Oswalt.

The special was recorded live during Oswalt’s three-performance run at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City on July 11–12, and will be released worldwide on Audible on Thursday, November 20.

In Black Coffee and Ice Water, Oswalt returns to the New York stage with a brand-new set that dives into religion, wolves, parenting a teenager, and musical theater, all delivered with the comedian’s signature precision and observational storytelling. The Audible Original is now available for pre-order ahead of its global release.

Listen to the exclusive clip below.


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos