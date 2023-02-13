Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Exclusive: First Listen to 'Good Kid' from the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Original Broadway Cast Recording

The Kimberly Akimbo: Original Broadway Cast Recording will be released in digital and streaming formats on Tuesday, February 14.

Feb. 13, 2023  

The Kimberly Akimbo: Original Broadway Cast Recording will be released in digital and streaming formats on Tuesday, February 14, and is currently available for pre-order. The album is produced by Jeanine Tesori, John Clancy, and David Stone, with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer.

Get an exclusive first listen to "Good Kid," performed by Justin Cooley, here:

The critically-lauded new musical, currently on Broadway at the Booth Theatre, is being produced by David Stone, Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo and Aaron Glick. A new musical with book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, based on the critically-acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, where it opened to rave reviews last winter. The production's Music Director is Chris Fenwick. Kimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. To pre-save the album, please visit https://ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/KimberlyAkimbo.

The "sublime cast" (New York Times) of Kimberly Akimbo features Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut).

Winner of "Best Musical" awards from the New York Drama Critics' Circle, the Lucille Lortel Awards, the Outer Critics Circle Awards, and the Drama Desk Awards, Kimberly Akimbo opened to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022 at Broadway's Booth Theater. The musical was included on more "Best of the Year" lists than any other new musical or play.

Charles Isherwood of The Wall Street Journal, called the show, "The best new musical of the year, so far - by far. Kimberly Akimbo leaps into enchanting life from its first scene. Breathtakingly lovely and riotously funny, the show blends the sweet, the sad and the tartly offbeat in ideal dimensions." Elisabeth Vincentelli of The New Yorker called the musical, "A howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show," and Vogue's Adam Green calls it, "gorgeous, raucous, and tender - startlingly and piercingly fresh," and David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter, raves, "meet your favorite new musical!"

Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The Production Stage Manager is Arabella Powell and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 200 records over the past 22 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Band's Visit, The Book of Mormon, In the Heights, and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Ghostlight has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, Billy Porter, and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theater composers and has developed extensive relationships with Jason Robert Brown, Michael John LaChiusa, and David Yazbek, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul, Tom Kitt, Joe Iconis, and Shaina Taub. Ghostlight Records is part of the Arts Music division at Warner Music Group. GhostlightRecords.com

Kimberly Akimbo: Original Broadway Cast Recording - Track Listing

  1. Skater Planet
  2. Hello, Darling
  3. Make a Wish
  4. Anagram
  5. Better
  6. Hello, Darling #2
  7. Father Time
  8. Happy for Her
  9. This Time
  10. How to Wash a Check
  11. Good Kid
  12. Hello, Baby
  13. Skater Planet (Reprise)
  14. Our Disease
  15. The Inevitable Turn
  16. Now
  17. How to Wash a Check (Reprise)
  18. Before I Go
  19. Great Adventure

