Exclusive: Christine Ebersole Sings 'An Ode to Aunt March’s Urn' From JO - THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL

The album will be released on Friday, May 23.
BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to 'An Ode to Aunt March’s Urn' from the upcoming studio album Jo - The Little Women Musical. The song features Christine Ebersole, Sophie Pollono and Rob Houchen.
Jo - The Little Women Musical – is a new musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s iconic coming-of-age novel Little Women.
The cast includes Tony Award winner and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti as Marmee March, two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole as Aunt March, Olivier nominated West End and Broadway star Julian Ovenden as Father, Grammy Award nominated Christine Allado as Jo March, two-time Tony Award nominee Bob Gunton as Grandfather, West End star Kelly Mathieson as Meg March, TV star Sophie Pollono as Amy March, Eleanor Grant as Beth March, Rob Houchen as Theodore “Laurie” Laurence, Chris Mann as Professor Bhaer, Liam Tamne as John Brooke, Tobias Turley as Fred Vaughn, and Miyuki Miyagi as Sallie Gardiner.
Jo – The Little Women Musical is a love letter to Louisa May Alcott’s cherished novel, taking the story to new heights in a vibrant new production. With a sweeping cinematic score and fresh narrative, Jo brings the timeless coming of age story of the March sisters into sharp focus for a new generation, asking all of us…“Will you have the courage to write your own story?”
Jo March, a passionate young writer growing up amidst the U.S. Civil War, is faced with the overwhelming grief of losing her sister Beth. As she navigates this profound loss, Jo reflects on her journey with ambition, family, love, and sacrifice. Her sorrow becomes the catalyst for writing the story of her sisters, transforming her pain into purpose. Through this act of creation, Jo reminds us of the power of claiming one's unique voice and identity.
