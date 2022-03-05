Everything You Need to Know About Broadway-Bound KIMBERLY AKIMBO

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Kimberly Akimbo is coming to Broadway this fall, beginning previews on October 12th and officially opening on November 10th at a Shubert Theater to be announced. Want to know more about the Broadway-bound musical? Study up!

Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, based on the critically-acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone.

The new musical had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theatre Company, where it opened to rave reviews this past fall. Read all the reviews here!

The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo will feature the company from the Atlantic Theatre world premiere production: Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut).

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.