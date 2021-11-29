Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark & More in KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Kimberly Akimbo is now in performances and will open Wednesday, December 8th for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 26th, 2021.

Nov. 29, 2021  

Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere musical Kimberly Akimbo features book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreography by Danny Mefford, and direction by Jessica Stone.

Check out photos below!

Kimberly Akimbo features Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi), Justin Cooley (Off-Broadway debut), Olivia Elease Hardy (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical US Tour), Fernell Hogan II (Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Off-Broadway debut), Alli Mauzey (Hello, Dolly!, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), and Nina White (Off-Broadway debut).

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, music direction by Chris Fenwick, music contractor Antoine Silverman, orchestrations by John Clancy, additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt, hair and makeup design by Jared Janas, and casting by The Telsey Office; Craig Burns, CSA. Arabella Powell will serve as production stage manager.

Photo credit: Ahron R. Foster

Kimberly Akimbo
Michael Iskander, Nina White, Olivia Elease Hardy and Fernell Hogan II

Kimberly Akimbo Bonnie Milligan, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan II, Michael Iskander, Nina White, Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, Stephen Boyer, and Alli MauzeyKimberly Akimbo
Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, Nina White, Fernell Hogan II, Bonnie Milligan, Olivia Elease Hardy, and Michael Iskander

Kimberly Akimbo
Justin Cooley

Kimberly Akimbo
Fernell Hogan II

Kimberly Akimbo
Victoria Clark and Justin Cooley

Kimberly Akimbo
Bonnie Milligan with Michael Iskander, Nina White, Olivia Elease Hardy and Fernell Hogan II

Kimberly Akimbo
Alli Mauzey

Kimberly Akimbo
Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, and Stephen Boyer

Kimberly Akimbo
Nina White

Kimberly Akimbo
Victoria Clark

Kimberly Akimbo
Victoria Clark

Kimberly Akimbo
Olivia Elease Hardy

Kimberly Akimbo
Michael Iskander


