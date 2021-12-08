Review Roundup: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Starring Victoria Clark, Bonnie Milligan, & More- See What the Critics Are Saying!

Atlantic Theater Company presents the world premiere musical Kimberly Akimbo featuring book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, Read the reviews below!

Kimberly Akimbo features Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi), Justin Cooley (Off-Broadway debut), Olivia Elease Hardy (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical US Tour), Fernell Hogan II (Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Off-Broadway debut), Alli Mauzey (Hello, Dolly!, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), and Nina White (Off-Broadway debut).

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Clever, touching and idiosyncratic, Kimberly Akimbo is the best new musical of 2021, and Jessica Stone's well-cast world-premiere production at the Atlantic does it justice. The dark absurdist comedy of Lindsay-Abaire's original play-reminiscent of Christopher Durang, John Guare and the playwright's own Fuddy Meers-remains, but it is tempered by the addition of a four-person chorus of students and by Tesori's winding, agile melodies; material that might have been rendered merely as zany has a more human dimension.

Frank Scheck, New York Stage Review: Adapted by David Lindsay-Abaire from his acclaimed 2000 play (first seen here at Manhattan Theatre Club in 2003), the show featuring music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics by the playwright proves too quirky for its own good, suffering from jarring tonal and narrative shifts that don't do the problematic subject matter any favors. But the musical also has charm to spare, thanks largely to Victoria Clark's affecting performance in the title role and the touching central relationship at the story's core.

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: On to the Kimberly Akimbo songs-added spectrum. Several of the ditties, as conducted by Chris Fenwick, have a desired ditzy quality. "Better" has such taking ways that patrons may wish there were even more to it. As it is, Milligan, backed by the teens, establishes the bouncy item as a highpoint. Milligan and the teen contingent have a good time with "How to Wash a Check." Best yet is the closing number, "Great Adventure," with its lyric advising, "So just enjoy the view, because no one gets a second time around." Any musical ending as strong as this does is lucky, for sure.