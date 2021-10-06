Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for KIMBERLY AKIMBO Starring Steven Boyer, Victoria Clark, Bonnie Milligan & More

Atlantic Theater Company will present Kimberly Akimbo, a new musical with book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Kimberly Akimbo will feature Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi), Justin Cooley (Off-Broadway debut), Olivia Elease Hardy (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical US Tour), Fernell Hogan II (Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Off-Broadway debut), Alli Mauzey (Hello, Dolly!, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), and Nina White (Off-Broadway debut).

Kimberly Akimbo will begin performances on Friday, November 5th and will open Wednesday, December 8th for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 26th, 2021, Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.



Kimberly Akimbo will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, music direction by Chris Fenwick, music contractor Antoine Silverman, orchestrations by John Clancy, additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt, hair and makeup design by Jared Janas, and casting by The Telsey Office; Craig Burns, CSA. Arabella Powell will serve as production stage manager.