Eric McCormack Joins Mary-Louise Parker in THE BALTIMORE WALTZ Presented by Spotlight on Plays

The "Spotlight on Plays" series has announced Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack and Brandon Burton will join previously announced star Mary-Louise Parker in Paula Vogel's The Baltimore Waltz, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. The Baltimore Waltz will premiere on Thursday, April 29 at 8PM EST/5PM PST and will be available for a limited time only.

The next event in the series, Pearl Cleage's Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous, debuts this Thursday, April 8 at 8PM EST/5PM PST, starring Debbie Allen, Phylicia Rashad, Heather Alicia Simms and Alicia Stith.

Ms. Cleage was recently named the City of Atlanta's first poet laureate.

Proceeds benefit The Actors Fund.

THE BALTIMORE WALTZ

Lileana Blain-Cruz (Marys Seacole) directs Mary-Louise Parker as "Anna," Eric McCormack as "Carl," and Brandon Burton as "The Third Man."

Paula Vogel's comic and dramatic fantasia based on the love and adventures of a brother and sister, one of whom has a fatal disease. Winner of the 1992 Obie Award for Best New American Play.

ANGRY RAUCOUS AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS

Camille A. Brown (Choir Boy) directs Debbie Allen as "Betty," Phylicia Rashad as "Anna," Heather Alicia Simms as "Kate" and Alicia Stith as "Pete."

Pearl Cleage's "funny and hopeful" (Georgia Magazine) comedy is all about aging gracefully and gorgeously. Anna Campbell, now 65, sparked controversy when she bared it all on stage years ago. When a theatre festival asks to re-stage the work with a younger actress in her role, dramatic and comic fireworks ensue.

For a sneak peeks and more exclusive content, go to Broadway's Best Shows.

The star-studded series will continue this spring with Watch on the Rhine by Lillian Hellman, directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George); Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy, directed by Kenny Leon (A Soldier's Play); Dear Elizabeth by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Kate Whoriskey (Ruined); and The Sisters Rosensweig by Wendy Wasserstein, directed by Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County).

The "Spotlight on Plays" events are livestreamed on Stellar at 8PM EST/5PM PST and available for a strictly limited amount of time. Season subscriptions for all seven plays are available now for $49 on Broadways Best Shows. Individual tickets can be purchased for $10-15. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.

To learn more about "Spotlight on Plays" series, visit Broadways Best Shows Spotlight on Plays.

The Spring Series of "Spotlight" on Plays is produced by an award-winning team of producers including Good Productions/Patty Baker, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith, Louise Gund, Willette Klausner, Myla Lerner, Judith Manocherian, Alix Ritchie, Jenna Segal, and The Shubert Organization with support from The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation. Associate Producers for the Spring Season include Rose Caiola, Barbara Freitag, Barbara Manocherian and Gabrielle Palitz.

THE BALTIMORE WALTZ is produced by an award-winning team of producers including Good Productions/Patty Baker, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith, Louise Gund, Willette Klausner, Judith Manocherian, Alix Ritchie, Jenna Segal and The Shubert Organization with support from The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation. Associate Producers are Barbara Freitag and Gabrielle Palitz.

ANGRY, RAUCOUS AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS is produced by an award-winning team of producers including Good Productions/Patty Baker, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith, Irene Gandy, Louise Gund, Willette Klausner, Judith Manocherian, Alix Ritchie, Jenna Segal, and The Shubert Organization. Associate Producers are Barbara Freitag and Gabrielle Palitz.

"Spotlight on Plays" is created by Jeffrey Richards with Jacob Soroken Porter and Jim Glaub.