Equity Releases Statement Calling on Broadway League to Take Action

Actors' Equity Association has released a statement from Executive Director Mary McColl in response to the announcement that in the midst of the Scott Rudin controversy, the Producers Guild of America has created a new task force dedicated to combating workplace harassment.

"Now that the Producers Guild of America has made a statement our members are wondering why the Broadway League has gone more than two weeks without taking action or making a statement after one of their members has been credibly accused of bullying and harassment.

"Unless or until Scott Rudin's status as a Broadway League producer changes, our path is to make sure his productions follow the language in our collective bargaining agreements - which require a safe workplace and prohibit bullying and discrimination. We can and will take action if you call and report bullying, discrimination or safety issues with any workplace. You can use our anonymous hotline.

"We believe that everyone deserves a safe workplace, whether they are union members or not. That is why when the article first ran, we immediately reached out to our sibling unions about making a joint statement, and to the Broadway League itself, to ask whether the Broadway League planned to take action. We also reviewed the article and our own records none of the people referenced in the piece were Equity members on Equity contracts. That doesn't make it right. Far from it. Everyone deserves a safe workplace."

The Hollywood Reporter ran a news story alleging Scott Rudin's workplace abuse on April 7. On April 12, Equity, IATSE and SAG-AFTRA released a joint statement condemning harassment and bullying. After continuing to talk privately with other unions and the Broadway League, on April 17, Equity publicly asked that Rudin release his staff from any NDAs they may have signed.

Any Equity member who has experienced or witnessed bullying, harassment or intimidation in a production can use the union's anonymous hotline by calling 833-550-0030 or by going to ActorsEquity.org/safety.