Emmy Winner Penny Fuller Stars In MY OVER THERE At Manhattan Film Festival

Penny Fuller, Tony Nominated and Emmy Winner stars in short film MY OVER THERE premiering at the Manhattan Film Festival on June 17th at 9pm held at the Cinema Village Theater, 22 E 12th St, NYC. It will be part of a shorts block of film.

Unfolding in the style of a documentary, this short film is about Lenore McDowell ( Ms. Fuller), a veteran of WWI. Lenore reveals a dramatic and deeply personal part of her life during her time "over there" that she has never shared before.

Penny Fuller, has won a prestigious Award of Excellence from The Accolade Global Film Competition. The award was given for Best Lead Actress. The Film has also garnered awards for Best Film Short, Best Editing, Best Original Score, Best History/Biographical story.

It won the 2023 History Film Best Narrative at the LongLeaf Film Festival in North Carolina. Bob Celli has also been nominated for Best Director at the Madrid International Film Festival.