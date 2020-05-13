Elizabeth Stanley, Melissa Errico and More to Join Upcoming PAJAMA CAST PARTY
The mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret. Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party takes place every Monday night at 8pm EDT, and can be seen on YouTube, Facebook and BroadwayWorld.com. The upcoming May 18 Party will include musical appearances by Broadway stars Elizabeth Stanley, Melissa Errico, Michael Cavanaugh, Travis Nesbitt (with Altar Boyz), up-and-coming singer Brianna Davies, singer/songwriter/icon John Davidson, and one-third of the Supremes, Miss Mary Wilson.
Watch below!
In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Christine Ebersole, Melissa Manchester, Dave Koz, Jane Monheit, Linda Lavin, Curtis Stigers, Jessica Vosk, Peter Cincotti, Julie Halston, Erich Bergen, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Kate Baldwin, Telly Leung, Clint Holmes, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances via livestream from their homes. The Monday night show also spotlights a different student each week who has lost the opportunity to perform in their spring musical or senior recital.
For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, wizard, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
Nick Cordero Is Officially Awake After Weeks in a Coma
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital because of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation... (read more)
BOMBSHELL's 2015 Concert Will Stream Next Week; SMASH Cast to Come Together for Virtual Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuri... (read more)
Lincoln Center Announces BROADWAY FRIDAYS, Free Online Streams Featuring CAROUSEL, THE NANCE and More
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced Broadway Fridays, free online streams of some of the most beloved Live From Lincoln Center broadc... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Share Great Update on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress- 'He Is Starting to Follow Commands'
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the co... (read more)
Broadway Shutdown Extends To September
With the ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 continuing until further notice, the Broadway League is updating information rega... (read more)