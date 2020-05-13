Elizabeth Stanley, Melissa Errico and More to Join Upcoming PAJAMA CAST PARTY

The mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret. Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party takes place every Monday night at 8pm EDT, and can be seen on YouTube, Facebook and BroadwayWorld.com. The upcoming May 18 Party will include musical appearances by Broadway stars Elizabeth Stanley, Melissa Errico, Michael Cavanaugh, Travis Nesbitt (with Altar Boyz), up-and-coming singer Brianna Davies, singer/songwriter/icon John Davidson, and one-third of the Supremes, Miss Mary Wilson.

In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Christine Ebersole, Melissa Manchester, Dave Koz, Jane Monheit, Linda Lavin, Curtis Stigers, Jessica Vosk, Peter Cincotti, Julie Halston, Erich Bergen, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Kate Baldwin, Telly Leung, Clint Holmes, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances via livestream from their homes. The Monday night show also spotlights a different student each week who has lost the opportunity to perform in their spring musical or senior recital.

For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, wizard, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.





