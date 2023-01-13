Elizabeth A. Davis Welcomes Baby Girl the Day After Closing 1776 on Broadway

Elizabeth A. Davis, who performed pregnant during the entire Broadway run of 1776, gave birth to a baby girl one day after the show's closing!

Davis and her husband, Jordan Richard, welcomed Eleanora Joy Richard on January 9th.

See Davis' Instagram post below!

Davis' credits include:

In addition to 1776, Davis starred on Broadway in Once, Off-Broadway in The 39 Steps (New World Stages), Wolves (59E59), Dally With the Devil (Theatre Row), Joe (Cherry Lane Theatre) and more.

Selected NYC credits include: Emily, The Starship Astrov (Theatre Row). Regional: The Misanthrope (Shakespeare Theatre of NJ), Opus (Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati), A Streetcar Named Desire (Cleveland Play House), Ride the Tiger (Florida Stage), Doubt (Gulfshore Playhouse).

TV: "Fringe," "All My Children."