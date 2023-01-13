Elizabeth A. Davis Welcomes Baby Girl the Day After Closing 1776 on Broadway
Davis and her husband, Jordan Richard, welcomed Eleanora Joy Richard on January 9th!
Elizabeth A. Davis, who performed pregnant during the entire Broadway run of 1776, gave birth to a baby girl one day after the show's closing!
Davis and her husband, Jordan Richard, welcomed Eleanora Joy Richard on January 9th.
See Davis' Instagram post below!
Davis' credits include:
In addition to 1776, Davis starred on Broadway in Once, Off-Broadway in The 39 Steps (New World Stages), Wolves (59E59), Dally With the Devil (Theatre Row), Joe (Cherry Lane Theatre) and more.
Selected NYC credits include: Emily, The Starship Astrov (Theatre Row). Regional: The Misanthrope (Shakespeare Theatre of NJ), Opus (Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati), A Streetcar Named Desire (Cleveland Play House), Ride the Tiger (Florida Stage), Doubt (Gulfshore Playhouse).
TV: "Fringe," "All My Children."