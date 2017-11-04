Edward Watts Goes Green in 'THE GRINCH', Beginning Tonight at The Old Globe

The Old Globe presents its 20th annual production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!* The holiday musical will run tonight, November 4, through December 24 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

Previews run November 4 - November 8. Opening night is Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 p.m. The Grinch is directed by James Vásquez with book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The original production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! was conceived and directed by Jack O'Brien with additional lyrics by Theodor S. Geisel, additional music by Albert Hague, and original choreography by John DeLuca.

Tickets start at $37 for adults and $24 for children (17 years and under). Children under the age of three will be admitted to 11:00 a.m. performances only, which are open to all ages. At the 11:00 a.m. performances only, children under the age of two are free, but must occupy the same seat and sit on the lap of a parent or guardian in attendance. Regardless of age, each audience member, including babes in arms, must have a ticket to be admitted into the theatre. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the Box Office.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book. Back for its 20th incredible year, the family favorite features the songs "Santa for a Day," "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," and "Welcome, Christmas (Fah Who Doraze)," the delightful carol from the popular animated version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Celebrate the holidays as the Old Globe Theatre is once again transformed into the snow-covered Whoville, right down to the last can of Who-hash.

Edward Watts makes his Globe debut as The Grinch. He has appeared on Broadway in Scandalous and Finian's Rainbow, as well as the national tours of The Book of Mormon, Les Misérables, and The Little Mermaid. He was recently seen on PBS as part of the acclaimed "Live from Lincoln Center" broadcast of Show Boat with the New York Philharmonic.

Abigail Estrella alternates in the role of Cindy-Lou Who with Reese McCulloch, with both making their Globe debuts.

Two-time San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award winner Steve Gunderson returns as Old Max and marks his 15th appearance in The Grinch at the Globe. In addition to his extensive San Diego credits, he has also been seen Off Broadway in Suds: The Rocking '60s Musical Soap Opera, Forever Plaid, Back to Bacharach and David, Butley, and Street Scene. Dan DeLuca, making his Globe debut, will scale Mt. Crumpit as Young Max. He played the lead role of Jack Kelly in the first national tour of Disney's smash Broadway musical Newsies. His other recent credits include lead roles in Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Addams Family, Next to Normal, and Legally Blonde.

Rounding out the cast of The Grinch are Robert J. Townsend (Papa Who), Bets Malone (Mama Who), Larry Raben (Grandpa Who), Nancy Snow Carr (Grandma Who), Josette Candelaria and Viviana Peji (Annie Who), Taylor Coleman and Faith Nibbe (Betty-Lou Who), Charlie Garton and John Perry Wishchuk (Boo Who), and Giovanni Cozic and Levi Laddon (Danny Who). The ensemble comprises Gavin August, Emily Sade Bautista, Jacob Caltrider, Sadie Tess Coleman, Elisa Guerra, Kyrsten Hafso Koppman, Hayden Hartpence, Corey Jones, Breanna Laureti, Lindsay Mains, Lauen Livia Muehl, Kayla Pak, Daebreon Poiema, Claire Scheper, Edred Utomi, and Kelsey Venter, as well as James Vásquez (Swing).

This season's production features Additional Choreography by Bob Richard, Musical Direction by Elan McMahan, and Restaged Choreography by James Vásquez. The Grinch creative team also includes John Lee Beatty (Scenic Design), Robert Morgan (Costume Design), Pat Collins (Lighting Design), Paul Peterson (Sound Design), Anita Ruth (Orchestrator), Joshua Rosenblum (Vocal Arrangements and Incidental Music), David Krane (Dance Music Arranger), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), and Leila Knox (Production Stage Manager).

"For the 20th year, The Grinch returns to the heart of Balboa Park, and all of us at The Old Globe are delighted to welcome him back," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "Over the course of two decades, this magical show has become a San Diego institution, introducing young people to the joys of theatre and bringing families together for the heartwarming rush of good cheer that only the live stage can provide. We are thrilled to have the brilliant Ed Watts take over the title role, and we are proud to continue to offer the Grinch tree lighting, our extraordinary sensory-friendly performance, and many other unique opportunities to engage with theatre. This is a special time of year at the Globe, touched with the genius of Dr. Seuss and chock-full of surprise, entertainment, and joy."

The Old Globe will once again offer a sensory-friendly performance of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! on Saturday, December 9 at 10:30 a.m. Following very successful performances the past five years, The Grinch will be performed for children on the autism spectrum and their families, as well as other families with special needs that may appreciate the welcoming and supportive environment this performance provides. Slight adjustments will be made to the production including fewer loud noises and flashing lights that may be challenging for some audience members. Additional features will also help make the experience safer and more enjoyable for children with autism and other sensitivity issues, including an online social story available to view and print at home that will outline in words and pictures the experience of a visit to the Globe; a quiet area in the lobby of the theatre; and on-site volunteers to assist families as needed.

The 12th annual Globe Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 12 at 6:00 p.m. on the Globe's Copley Plaza. The ceremony will kick off the holiday season in conjunction with the presentation of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Designed by Grinch scenic designer John Lee Beatty, the unique tree will be located in the center of the Plaza and will remain for the run of the show. This fun family event will feature a special live performance by members of the Grinch cast and a delightful holiday snowfall on the Globe Plaza. Although the event is free, reservations are required. Reservations can be made by contacting the Box Office at (619) 23-GLOBE. They will be available for the general public on Friday, October 27 at 12 noon. The Grinch production performances that day will be at 11:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Tickets to Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park. Performances begin on November 4 and continue through December 24. Ticket prices start at $37 for adults and $24 for children (17 years and under). Children under the age of three will be admitted to 11:00 a.m. performances only, which are open to all ages. At the 11:00 a.m. performances only, children under the age of two are free, but must occupy the same seat and sit on the lap of a parent or guardian in attendance. Regardless of age, each audience member, including babes in arms, must have a ticket to be admitted into the theatre. For a complete playing schedule, visit www.theoldglobe.org/pdp/16---17-season/grinch-2016.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

James Vásquez (Director) previously directed The Old Globe's West Coast premiere of Rich Girl, Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show and provided musical staging for The Comedy of Errors directed by Scott Ellis, Boeing-Boeing, and the 2013 Summer Shakespeare Festival production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. With The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program, he directed Clybourne Park and the world premiere of Keith Reddin's Acquainted with the Night. He received Craig Noel Award nominations for Outstanding Direction of a Musical for the world premiere of Harmony, Kansas and the West Coast premiere of [title of show] (Diversionary Theatre) and won the award for Sweeney Todd (Cygnet Theatre Company). His other recent directing/choreography credits include In the Heights and The Addams Family (Moonlight Stage Productions), West Side Story and Cats (San Diego Musical Theatre), Tell Me on a Sunday (Vista's Broadway Theater), Pippin, the West Coast premiere of Birds of a Feather and Next Fall (Diversionary), and Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Pageant (Cygnet), as well as developmental workshops at The Old Globe, Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company, La Jolla Playhouse, and Goodspeed Musicals. Mr. Vásquez is co-founder of Daisy 3 Pictures. Their first two feature films, 29th and Gay and Ready? OK!, played national and international film festivals, with Ready? OK! winning Best Feature Film awards in Seattle, North Carolina, and San Diego. Their latest feature film, That's What She Said, made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Mr. Vásquez is a graduate of The Juilliard School.

Gavin August (Little Who Ensemble, Red Team) is delighted to be cast in The Grinch at The Old Globe. For the last year, he has been in several shows with Lamb's Players Theatre and Christian Youth Theater San Diego and has really found that acting is his true passion. Mr. August has been seen as Young Will in Big Fish, Douglas in Shadowlands, Young Simba in The Lion King, Ensemble in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Cop and Ensemble in Mary Poppins, Zorak's Guard in Aladdin, and Ensemble in James and the Giant Peach. He wants to thank his family for their love and support. He also wants to thank his voice coach, Jessica Couto, for introducing him to this great show. He looks forward to a great run of The Grinch and another amazing experience!

Emily Sade Bautista (Little Who Ensemble, Pink Team) is honored and elated to spend her Christmas season for the third year in Whoville. She was most recently seen performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the MCAS Miramar Air Show, San Diego City inauguration, Chula Vista Mayor's State of City address, and other local events. Ms. Bautista has also appeared in several local musical theatre productions. Some of her favorite credits include Annie in Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (The Old Globe, 2015-2016), Baby Louise in Gypsy (Cygnet Theatre Company), Mouse in A Year with Frog and Toad (Coronado Playhouse), and Lamb in Charlotte's Web (Pickwick Players). Ms. Bautista has also had the opportunity to perform at a benefit concert for Hurricane Harvey with San Diego local radio stations, as well as at KBBT radio station's Cinco de Mayo concert in San Antonio, Texas. She would like to thank the entire production team at The Old Globe for this amazing opportunity, as well as all of her supporting friends.

Jacob Caltrider (Grown-Up Who Ensemble) previously appeared at the Globe with Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (2011-2013, 2016) and Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show. His local credits include Manifest Destinitis and Violet (San Diego Repertory Theatre), West Side Story (San Diego Musical Theatre), The Rocky Horror Show, Spring Awakening, Assassins, Parade, Little Shop of Horrors, Cabaret, Sweeney Todd, and The History Boys (Cygnet Theatre Company), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (North Coast Repertory Theatre), Les Misérables, Twelfth Night, Festival of Christmas, and An American Christmas (Lamb's Players Theatre), and Marry Me a Little, Twist, Yank!, and the original casts of Harmony, Kansas and The Daddy Machine (Diversionary Theatre).

Josette Candelaria (Annie Who, Red Team) is a 12-year-old seventh grader at School of Creative and Performing Arts. She began taking voice and dance lessons at Neisha's Dance & Music Academy at age seven and fell in love with theatre at eight when she joined Heritage Elementary School's Performing Arts Troupe. Ms. Candelaria has also been with Christian Youth Theater San Diego since she was nine years old and has participated in multiple shows there, including Madagascar - A Musical Adventure Jr., Seussical, The Lion King Jr., Alice in Wonderland, The Addams Family, and Mulan. Her favorite roles include Snoopy in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz, and Royal Announcer in Aladdin. When she is not performing at shows, she loves to snowboard, draw, skateboard, and play the ukulele. Her ultimate dream is to be on Broadway, and she is so excited to join the cast of The Grinch!

Nancy Snow Carr (Grandma Who) cannot believe she gets to return to The Grinch for her seventh year. She was also seen at the Globe as Lady Montague in The Last Goodbye directed by Alex Timbers. Her favorite credits include Lina Lamont in Singin' in the Rain (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, New York); the national tours of Phantom and The Buddy Holly Story; Dorothy in the Washington, DC, premiere of Summer of '42 (Round House Theatre); Rona in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Intrepid Theatre Company); and Catherine in The Foreigner (Lamb's Players Theatre). She received a B.F.A. in Musical Theatre from Elon University and M.F.A. from San Diego State University. She is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association and the National Association of Teachers of Singing. She currently resides in New York City where she operates a private studio offering voice lessons and audition preparation. She is delighted to perform with several of her students and dearest friends. nancysnowcarr.com.

Sadie Tess Coleman (Little Who Ensemble, Red Team) is nine years old and is thrilled to be back in Whoville alongside her big sister Taylor. Ms. Coleman is a student at Ocean Air School. She is a competitive gymnast at So Cal TTC in Poway and loves to tumble.She loves to sing and play the ukulele. When she is not performing, she can be found playing with her puppies Newman and Piper. Ms. Coleman is supported by her parents, her big sister Sam, and Taylor. She enjoys the Weather Channel and would like to grow up and be a meteorologist. A huge thank you to the entire team at The Old Globe for this awesome experience. Merry Grinchmas!

Taylor Coleman (Betty-Lou Who, Red Team) is 11 years old, and she is happy to be back in Whoville and San Diego after playing Marta in the national tour of The Sound of Music directed by Jack O'Brien. Her six-month adventure allowed her to experience many incredible North American cities and included performing for five weeks at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Ms. Coleman made her professional debut right here in The Grinch as Cindy-Lou Who for three seasons and is happy to be returning as Betty-Lou Who. Her other credits include Jane in Peter Pan, Young Fiona in Shrek The Musical, and Gracie Shinn in The Music Man (Moonlight Stage Productions). She was also seen as Minnie Oakley in San Diego Musical Theatre's production of Annie Get Your Gun. Ms. Coleman plays piano, guitar, and violin. When she is not performing, she is a competitive gymnast. She is supported by her parents, big sister Sam, and little sister Sadie. She would like to thank the Globe for this incredible opportunity. Happy Whoville!@tcoleman5678.

Giovanni Cozic (Danny Who, Red Team) is thrilled to return to The Old Globe for this holiday favorite. He recently appeared on stage in the world premiere musical Up Here (La Jolla Playhouse), Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (The Old Globe, 2015), and Gypsy (Cygnet Theatre Company). Mr. Cozic is 11 years old and spends much of his free time playing golf, cooking, and learning about U.S. history. Much love to his parents, brother Pierre, and the entire Whoville family. Merry Grinchmas!

Dan DeLuca (Young Max) is a big fan of Dr. Seuss, Christmas, and dogs. So he is super pumped to be here. He originated the role of Jack Kelly on the tour of Disney's Newsies. His favorite regional credits include Jimmy in Thoroughly Modern Millie (Goodspeed Musicals), Lucas in The Addams Family (The Muny), Gabe in Next to Normal and Sky in Mamma Mia!(Weston Playhouse), and Emmett in Legally Blonde(The Lexington Theatre Company). His other various credits include Cain/Japheth in Children of Eden (CAP21) and performances at 54 Below, Joe's Pub, Barrington Stage Company, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and Radio City Music Hall. Super thanks to everyone at The Old Globe, Nicolosi, his incredible family, and you for coming. @DDeLuca15 on Instagram and Twitter.

Abigail Estrella (Cindy-Lou Who, Red Team) is eight years old and was born in San Diego. She started her career in the performing arts attending Neisha's Dance & Music Academy and progressed through several styles including pre-ballet, hip-hop, and piano. She has performed in Civic Center dance recitals four times, and Chula Vista Ballet's The Nutcracker two times, and last year's Great Russian Nutcracker with Moscow Ballet. Ms. Estrella has always had a passion for singing and has performed in three public showcases for Maraya Voice Studios; the Salt Creek Elementary School talent show; and the semifinals of the 2017 Chula Vista's Got Talent competition. She is currently in Salt Creek's Ensemble. Her future aspirations include a career in theatre, television, and film.

Charlie Garton (Boo Who, Pink Team) is 10 years old and is over the moon to be making his Globe debut in Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Most recently, he was seen as the title role in San Diego Musical Theatre's production of Billy Elliot: The Musical. He enjoys dancing and has literally grown up in his mum's dance studio, the Royal Academy of Performing Arts. If he is not in class, he is peaking in the window watching dance! Mr. Garton is a competitive dancer and has won numerous awards, including Mini Male Breakout Artist and a scholarship to The Dance Awards. His other credits include The Nutcracker and Lythgoe Family Panto's A Snow White Christmas. Mr. Garton would like to thank all his teachers, friends, and family for all their support, love, and encouragement. Merry Grinchmas!

Elisa Guerra (Little Who Ensemble, Red Team) is thrilled to return for her second year in Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! She is 12 years old and a seventh grader at La Mesa Arts Academy, where her credits include Annie Get Your Gun, The Little Mermaid, July in Annie, and Jojo in Seussical. Her love of musical theatre was ignited in first grade thanks to her school's director, Michelle Foggiano. Her stage work also include the title role in Annie and Pippin (Visionary School for the Performing Arts), Fiddler on the Roof and Into the Woods (Young Actors' Theatre), and Seussical (Christina Youth Theater San Diego). Ms. Guerra is honored to be part of this talented cast and is forever grateful to The Old Globe for this opportunity. There really is no place like Whoville for the holidays! A special thank you to her coach, Jessica Couto; to Don LeMaster, Nancy Snow Carr, and Spencer Powell for their incredible teachings and guidance; and to her family for their never-ending love and support. Merry Grinchmas!

Steve Gunderson (Old Max) has previously appeared at the Globe in Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1999-2000, 2003, 2005, 2007-2016), Suds: The Rocking '60s Musical Soap Opera (also co-writer/arranger), A Trip to Chinatown, and Hadrian VII. He appeared in the national tour of The Grapes of Wrath, and his Off Broadway credits include Butley, Street Scene, Suds, and Back to Bacharach and David. His regional credits include His Girl Friday, The Nightingale, and Memphis (La Jolla Playhouse), On the Twentieth Century, Dirty Blonde, Parade, and Sweeney Todd (Cygnet Theatre Company), Romance, Detroit, Miss Witherspoon, and Hairspray (San Diego Repertory Theatre), You Can't Take It with You and An Ideal Husband (Lamb's Players Theatre), Birds of a Feather (Diversionary Theatre), Into the Woods (New Village Arts), and roles at The Colony Theatre Company, Pasadena Playhouse, Laguna Playhouse, ALLIANCE THEATRE, North Coast Repertory Theatre, Rubicon Theatre Company, and La Mirada Theatre, as well as The Melinda & Steve Show with Melinda Gilb in New York, Los Angeles, and San Diego. For television, he has provided various voices on "King of the Hill" and the new "Beavis and Butt-Head". Mr. Gunderson was the recipient of the Creative Catalyst grant for his play The Artificial Woman. Love and thanks to Kaore.

Kyrsten Hafso Koppman (Grown-Up Who Ensemble) previously appeared at The Old Globe in Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (2013-2016). Her local credits include Cats (San Diego Musical Theatre), A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Musical(Intrepid Shakespeare Company), American Rhythm, Les Misérables, Fiddler on the Roof, Pete 'n' Keely, and Joe vs The Volcano (Lamb's Players Theatre), Sweeney Todd (Moonlight Stage Productions), King o' the Moon (North Coast Repertory Theatre), and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Welk Resort Theatre). Ms. Hafso Koppman recently performed the role of Mary in Respighi's oratorio Laud to the Nativity in Spokane and Seattle. She earned her B.A. in Vocal Performance from Whitworth University and her M.F.A. in Musical Theatre from San Diego State University. She is a proud member of the Actors' Equity Association and the National Association of Teachers of Singing.

Hayden Hartpence (Little Who Ensemble, Pink Team) is thrilled to be part of a show he grew up watching. A San Diego native, Mr. Hartpence is 10 years old and has been performing since he was a baby. From theatre to television, he has enjoyed being part of several Christian Youth Theater San Diego productions, and he can currently be seen on Nick Jr.'s "Mutt & Stuff." Mr. Hartpence recently played Horton in his school's production of Horton Hears a Who!, and he enjoys playing baseball and making videos on his YouTube channel. He is grateful to the production team for giving him this incredible opportunity, and he sends love to his parents, sisters, and grandparents for helping him shine. Merry Grinchmas to all!

Corey Jones (Grown-Up Who Ensemble) is a Chicago native now based in Los Angeles. He has worked in theatre, television, film, commercials, and voice-overs. He played The General in the first national tour of The Book of Mormon and has appeared regionally as Tate in the world premiere of How to Fight Loneliness, the title character in King John, Aaron in Titus Andronicus, and Caliban in The Tempest (Utah Shakespeare Festival), Gil in Wild with Happy (City Theatre), the title role in Othello (Shakespeare Santa Cruz), Chad Deity in The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity (Dallas Theater Center), Pa/Chief in The Color Purple (Celebration Theatre), Macon in Gee's Bend (Arkansas Repertory Theatre), the title role in Macbeth, Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Booker T. Washington in Ragtime (Pacific Conservatory Theatre's Theatrefest), Malvolio in Twelfth Night (The State Theatre), and roles at Williamstown Theatre Festival and Illinois Shakespeare Festival. He trained at The University of Texas at Austin and Washington University in St. Louis. He is glad to be making his debut at The Old Globe!

Levi Laddon (Danny Who, Pink Team) is thrilled and honored to be back for his third year in the cast of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! He is in the seventh grade and is 12 years old. He has been acting and singing since he began to walk and talk. He enjoys performing with Young Actors' Theatre in Spring Valley and writing plays, choreographing, and performing at Temple Emanu-El. Mr. Laddon's favorite roles include the title role in Peter Pan, Charlie Brown in Snoopy, Jojo in Seussical, and Pinocchio in My Son Pinocchio. He has been nominated three times for the National Youth Arts Award for his performances as Chi-Fu in Mulan, Iago in Aladdin, and Mike Teavee in Willy Wonka. He also enjoys writing, reading, and surfing. Mr. Laddon would like to thank his family, friends, and voice coach Debbie Glivar Roberts for their love and support.

Breanna Laureti (Teen Who, Pink Team) is excited and honored to be back at The Old Globe as Teen Who in Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! She previously played Annie Who in 2015. In addition, her previous performances include Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast, whereby she studied a French accent and was awarded Outstanding Supporting Actress by National Youth Arts. She flew by flying apparatus and played the title role in Peter Pan. She played Sandy in Grease, Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, Ursula inBye Bye Birdie, Marley in Bah, Humbug!, and Pirate Ensemble in Jingle ARRGH the Way!, for which she was awarded the Mint Award (San Diego Junior Theatre). Ms. Laureti loves singing and performed at the Resounding Joy concert to help raise over $68,000 for Rady Children's Hospital. When she is not acting, she is singing, writing songs, and playing her ukulele. She enjoys all sports, and her current passion is tennis. She also loves keeping up on the weather. Ms. Laureti would like to thank The Old Globe for casting her in this amazing production. Merry Grinchmas!

Lindsay Mains (Little Who Ensemble, Red Team) is thrilled to be making her debut at The Old Globe and looks forward to spending the holidays with such a talented group of people in Whoville. She is 10 years old and is in fifth grade at Curie Elementary School. She loves performing and recently had the opportunity to P.A. Young Fiona in Shrek The Musical (Christian Youth Theater San Diego). She also performed this summer in Madagascar - A Musical Adventure Jr. (CYT San Diego). When Ms. Mains is not performing, she enjoys soccer, art, dancing, singing harmony with her older sister Chelsea, and making people laugh. She is grateful to her vocal coach, Jessica Couto, for giving her confidence, and to her family for their constant support and encouragement.

Bets Malone (Mama Who) celebrates Christmas once again at The Old Globe after being seen as Mama Who the past four seasons. She recently completed a run of the world premiere Honky Tonk Laundry in Hollywood. Her favorite regional credits include Aida, Titanic, Seussical, Big Fish, Pride and Prejudice, Mary Poppins, Next to Normal, Sweeney Todd, 1776, Once Upon a Mattress, Evita, Ragtime, Into the Woods, Annie Get Your Gun, All Shook Up, and Children of Eden. Ms. Malone originated the role of Suzy in the Off Broadway production of The Marvelous Wonderettes and can be heard on three Wonderettes albums. She is featured as Tallulah the monkey in Barbie as the Island Princess as well as the singing voice of Velma in Scooby-Doo! Music of the Vampire. Ms. Malone is proudly married to Steven Glaudini, artistic director of Moonlight Stage Productions.

Reese McCulloch (Cindy-Lou Who, Pink Team) is thrilled to make her professional debut at The Old Globe. She is 10 and a half years old and is in sixth grade at Mt. Helix Academy. She performed in Christian Youth Theater San Diego's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2015), as well as Mt. Helix Academy's productions of Peter Pan (2016) and The Lion King (2017). She moved to San Diego in 2015 from Honolulu, Hawaii, where she grew up. She loves singing, drawing, chocolate, her cats, and watching cat videos, and hates cleaning her room. Most of all, she would like to thank the team at The Old Globe for this opportunity of a lifetime!

Lauren Livia Muehl (Little Who Ensemble, Pink Team) is a nine-year-old fourth grader who is thrilled to make her professional debut at The Old Globe. She has appeared in California Youth Conservatory's productions of Billy Elliot: The Musical as a ballet girl and Cats: A New Day as a Chorus Cat. More recently, she enjoyed being in Ruthless! at MOXIE Theatre. She has performed in San Diego Shakespeare Society's Celebrity Sonnets and has danced in San Diego Ballet's production of The Nutcracker for the past three years. She was also honored to sing the national anthem at Petco Park with her CYC cast at two Padres games. When not singing or dancing, Ms. Muehl enjoys gymnastics and can be found playing lacrosse or chasing her twin brother. She wishes to thank her teachers, mentors, and family for their encouragement, and especially God and the entire Globe team for this wonderful opportunity.

Faith Nibbe (Betty-Lou Who, Pink Team) is thrilled to be making her Globe debut in Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! This is a dream come true for her. Her most recent roles include Little Inez in Hairspray (Laguna Beach Playhouse), Tessie in Annie(The Grove Theatre), and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (3-D Theatricals). She is 12 years old and the oldest of four singing and dancing siblings in her household. Ms. Nibbe's passions are tap dancing, playing the flute, and spending time with friends. When not acting she enjoys shopping and playing with her siblings. When she grows up she would like to go to medical school and become a pediatrician. Ms. Nibbe would like to thank The Old Globe team for this amazing opportunity, and she wishes everyone a Merry Grinchmas.

Kayla Pak (Little Who Ensemble, Pink Team) is thrilled to be making her Globe debut in this year's Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! She was last seen in San Diego Musical Theatre's recent production of Billy Elliot: The Musical as ballet girl Alison Summers. When she is not performing, Ms. Pak loves Instagram, dance, Disney, and playing new songs on her ukulele. She would like to thank the dynamic voice and acting coaching team of Karyn Overstreet and Shauna Markey for their top-notch training; the amazing artistic team for this fantastic opportunity; and her beloved family for always supporting her dreams.

Viviana Peji (Annie Who, Pink Team) is thrilled to be returning to The Old Globe. She is 12 years old and Filipino-Mexican-American, and she studies at Urban Discovery Academy in downtown San Diego. She was most recently seen as Soloist and Ensemble cast member in Evita directed by Sam Woodhouse (San Diego Repertory Theatre). Her other recent roles include Betty-Lou Who in last year's Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (The Old Globe) and Bye Bye Birdie, The Music Man, and Mary Poppins (San Diego Junior Theatre). She enjoys studying ballet and tap at California Ballet School and voice with Mr. Richard Morrison. She loves helping others and always encourages people to enjoy each day, work hard, and follow their dreams.

Daebreon Poiema (Grown-Up Who Ensemble) is delighted to be a part of the cast of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Her new citizenship in Whoville would not be possible without the love, support, and encouragement of her dear friends, Lyndon, Bestie Bets, and Poppa Steve. She thanks the Lord for His faithfulness in showing her that He is truly her God, able to do immeasurably more than all she could ask or imagine. This year has been one blessing after another, performing as Deloris Van Cartier inSister Act (Moonlight Stage Productions, Candlelight Pavilion Dinner Theater, Cabrillo Music Theatre), Erzulie in Once on This Island (3-D Theatricals), and the title role in Aida (Moonlight Stage Productions). 1 Corinthians 2:9! daebreonpoiema.com, @daebreonpoiema on Instagram.

Larry Raben (Grandpa Who) returns to the role of Grandpa Who and previously appeared at the Globe as Sparky in the original Forever Plaid and as Dolan and Ensign Pulver (understudied and played) in Mr. Roberts. He appeared on Broadway as Leo Bloom in Mel Brooks's The Producers, and he also played Leo in the show's entire Las Vegas run. Some of his favorite roles include Serge in Art and Robert in Boeing-Boeing (Coyote StageWorks), Dr. Frankenstein in Young Frankenstein (Moonlight Stage Productions), Ross in Bright Ideas (Laguna Playhouse), Felix in The Odd Couple (Norris Center for the Performing Arts), Man #1 in I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change (Off Broadway), Patrick in The Andrews Brothers (Ovation Award) and Sir Robin in Spamalot (Musical Theatre West), Albert in Bye Bye Birdie (Music Circus), Lt. Frank Cioffi in Curtains and Gilbert in Betty Blue Eyes (Music Theatre Wichita), Forbidden Broadway Greatest Hits: Vol. 1 (Ovation Award) and Vol. 2 (Ovation nomination), and Sparky in Forever Plaid: The Movie on DVD. Mr. Raben is also the author of a children's book, Ibby Makes a Wish, available on Amazon.

Claire Scheper (Teen Who, Red Team) is thrilled to make her Globe debut and honored to join the cast of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Ms. Scheper is a 13-year-old eighth grader at School of the Madeleine and most recently performed as Ballet Girl in San Diego Musical Theatre's Billy Elliot: The Musical. Her other favorite roles include Susan Waverly in Irving Berlin's White Christmas and Nellie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun (San Diego Musical Theatre, 2013-2016), Ensemble in The Little Mermaid (Moonlight Stage Productions), Baby Louise in Gypsy (Cygnet Theatre Company), Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz (Christian Youth Theater San Diego), the title role in Annie (California Youth Conservatory), and Young Cosette in Les Misérables (Christian Community Theater). When not on stage, Ms. Scheper enjoys cooking and baking, hanging out with friends, and aerial silks. She thanks everyone in Whoville for this incredible opportunity, especially director James Vasquez, and wishes to dedicate her performance in loving memory of Mrs. Dawn Park.

Robert J. Townsend (Papa Who) is pleased to return to his holiday home in Whoville. He was most recently seen as Joe Gillis in Moonlight Stage Production's Sunset Boulevard. His Broadway and touring credits include Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!, Camelot, Radio City Christmas Spectacular, and Grease. His selected regional credits include Georges in La Cage Aux Folles (Craig Noel Award) and Billy Flynn in Chicago (San Diego Musical Theatre), Dan Goodman in Next to Normal (SDMT, McCoy Rigby Entertainment, Ovation Award nomination), the title role in Sweeney Todd (Craig Noel Award nomination) and Captain Hook in Peter Pan (Moonlight), Tommy Albright in Brigadoon (Music Circus), Thomas Weaver in The Story of My Life (Ovation Award and Craig Noel Award nomination), Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard (Gateway Playhouse), Edward Rutledge in 1776 (Musical Theatre West, BroadwayWorld Award nomination), Trevor Graydon in Thoroughly Modern Millie (Music Circus, Musical Theatre West), and the title roles in Jekyll & Hyde (Cabrillo Music Theatre, Ovation Award). Love to his Mama Who, Jill, and their amazing Kiddie Who, Chase. jillandrobert.com.

Edred Utomi (Grown-Up Who Ensemble) is overjoyed to be making his Globe debut. His recent credits include Luce and peerless (The Old Globe's Powers New Voices Festival), Willie in Pump Up the Volume: A '90s Palooza (San Diego Musical Theatre), Weatherman (La Jolla Playhouse), Papa Ge in Once on This Island, Pharaoh in Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat (3-D Theatricals), Sister Act, Peter Pan, and Shrek The Musical (Moonlight Stage Productions), Jim in Big River (Performance Riverside), the national tour of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (McCoy Rigby Entertainment), My Mañana Comes (San Diego Repertory Theatre), and Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat (Lamb's Players Theatre). He received a B.A. Theatre from University of San Diego. Huge thanks to The Old Globe for this incredible opportunity. Infinite thanks to God, family, and friends for all the love over the years. Merry Christmas!

Kelsey Venter (Grown-Up Who Ensemble) is thrilled to return to The Old Globe and The Grinch for her sixth year in Whoville. Ms. Venter was most recently seen as Rona Lisa Peretti in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Palos Verdes Performing Arts). Her other regional credits include Sense and Sensibility (The Old Globe), Mr. Burns: a post-electric play (Guthrie Theater, American Conservatory Theater), The Last Five Years, Monstress, Love and Information, 'Tis Pity She's a Whore, and A Christmas Carol (American Conservatory Theater), The Miracle Worker, Les Misérables (San Diego Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical, Female), The 39 Steps, Guys and Dolls, and Trying (Lamb's Players Theatre), I Love You Because (North Coast Repertory Theatre), Respect: A Musical Journey of Women (Lyceum Theatre, Herberger Theater Center), Timepiece (The Active Theater),Oliver! (Woodminster Summer Musicals), She Loves Me and Boeing-Boeing (Center REP Theatre), and The Threepenny Opera and A Seagull in the Hamptons (Shotgun Players). Ms. Venter earned her B.A. in Theatre from San Diego State University and her M.F.A. in Acting from American Conservatory Theater. kelseyventer.com.

Edward Watts (The Grinch) is thrilled to make his Globe debut. He recently played Trevor Graydon in Thoroughly Modern Millie (Goodspeed Musicals, Connecticut Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor - Musical) and Joseph Pulitzer inNewsies (Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera). His Broadway and New York credits include Robert and David in Scandalous, the title role in It's a Bird...It's a Plane...It's Superman, El Gallo in The Fantasticks, Joe in The Most Happy Fella, and Steve in Show Boat. He also appeared on tour as Joseph Smith/Jesus/Mission President in The Book of Mormon, King Triton in The Little Mermaid, Adam Pontipee in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, and Enjolras in Les Misérables. Mr. Watts's regional favorites include Joe Bradley in Roman Holiday (Guthrie Theater), Javert in Les Misérables (Dallas Theater Center), Carl-Magnus in A Little Night Music (Michigan Opera Theatre), Harold Hill in The Music Man (Music Theatre Wichita), Thomas Jefferson in 1776 (Goodspeed Musicals), and Miles Gloriosus in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Shakespeare Theatre Company, Helen Hayes Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor, Resident Musical). He has been seen on television in "NCIS: New Orleans," "Quantico," "The Sopranos," "Rescue Me," "The Carrie Diaries," and "All My Children." He is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association. EdwardWatts.net.

John Perry Wishchuk (Boo Who, Red Team) is 11 years old and in the fifth grade at St. Gregory the Great Catholic School. He appeared as Boo Who in last year's production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! and is honored to return to The Old Globe. His love of theatre began through Christian Youth Theater San Diego's school program. He then played the role of Jetsam in the CYT North County Inland presentation of The Little Mermaid Jr. It was this role that earned him the citywide CYT Director's Choice Award for Best Actor 12 & Under. Mr. Wishchuk has appeared in CYT's all-area presentation of The Lion King Jr., and his most recent role was playing Maurice in CYT's Beauty and the Beast. When he is not singing and dancing, he enjoys competitive gymnastics, writing, cooking, and playing his ukulele. Mr. Wishchuk thanks his teachers and family for their support and the entire team for this opportunity.

Timothy Mason (Book and Lyrics) has been represented at the Globe and on Broadway with the musical Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! His other theatre credits include Levitation, Only You, Babylon Gardens with Timothy Hutton and Mary-Louise Parker, and The Fiery Furnace starring Julie Harris (Circle Repertory Company), his six-play The Young Americans Cycle (comprised of Ascension Day, The Less Than Human Club, Time on Fire, Mullen's Alley, My Life in the Silents, and The Life to Come)(American Conservatory Theater's Young Conservatory in San Francisco), Cannibals (Naked Eye Theatre), Six (Guthrie Theater Lab), Actors Theatre of Louisville, South Coast Repertory, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Victory Gardens Theater, the Jungle Theatre in Minneapolis, and the Royal National Theatre, London. Mr. Mason created many plays for young audiences at The Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis, including musicals in collaboration with Mel Marvin, and the first Dr. Seuss musical, The 500 Hats of Bartholomew Cubbins with composer Hiram Titus. Mr. Mason's novel for middle-school kids, The Last Synapsid, was published by Random House. His new historical thriller for adults, The Chorister, will soon be published by Algonquin Books.

Mel Marvin (Composer) has composed at the Globe for Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! and Tintypes. His Broadway credits include Yentl, A History of the American Film, Tintypes (Tony Award nomination), Fascinating Rhythm, Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and Cymbeline (Lincoln Center Theater). He has also had nine shows produced Off Broadway. His other credits include scores for many of America's best-known regional theatres, including Arena Stage, The Guthrie Theater, American Repertory Theater, La Jolla Playhouse, Lincoln Center Theater, and Mark Taper Forum, where he was an associate artist and wrote the original music for the premiere of Angels in America. Mr. Marvin's other projects include Guest from the Future, an opera with libretto by Jonathan Levi that had its premiere in the Summerscape program at the Fisher Center for the Arts in July 2004, and Buwalsky, an opera commissioned by Holland's Opera Spanga that premiered in The Netherlands in August 2004 and subsequently toured the U.S. with performances in New Haven and New York City. A recent musical, Eden, set in New Orleans the week after Katrina, was done at the O'Neill Music Theater Conference in July 2010. Elmer Gantry, a musical of the Sinclair Lewis novel, received a major revival in 2014 at Signature Theatre Company. Mr. Marvin is head faculty composer and producing director of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is one of seven musicals for young audiences he has written for his daughter, Kate.

Jack O'Brien (Conceived and Directed Original Production, Artistic Director Emeritus) served as Artistic Director of The Old Globe from 1981 through 2007. He will next direct the Broadway revival of Carousel. He most recently directed Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Broadway, Great Scott at San Diego Opera, and the national tour of The Sound of Music. His Broadway credits also include The Front Page, It's Only a Play, Macbeth with Ethan Hawke, The Nance, Dead Accounts, Catch Me If You Can, Impressionism,The Coast of Utopia (Tony Award), Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Tony nomination), Henry IV (Tony Award), Hairspray (Tony Award), Imaginary Friends, The Invention of Love (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award), The Full Monty (Tony nomination), More to Love, Getting Away with Murder, Pride's Crossing, The Little Foxes, Hapgood (Lucille Lortel Award, Best Director), Damn Yankees, Two Shakespearean Actors (Tony nomination), and Porgy and Bess (Tony nomination). Metropolitan Opera: II Trittico. London: Love Never Dies, Hairspray (Olivier nomination). National Theatre: His Girl Friday. Six movies for PBS's "American Playhouse." Awards: 2008 Theatre Hall of Fame Inductee, 2005 John Houseman Award, ArtServe Michigan 2008 International Achievement Award, Honorary Doctorate, University of Michigan. Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters, University of San Diego. Film (actor): Sex and the City 2. Jack Be Nimble: The Accidental Education of an Unintentional Director, his memoir about the early years of his career, was released in 2013 by Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

John DeLuca (Original Choreography) Film: Into the Woods, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Nine, Memoirs of a Geisha, Chicago, The Terminal. TV: "Tony Bennett: An American Classic," "75th Annual Academy Awards," "Kennedy Center Honors." Broadway/New York theatre: Minnelli on Minnelli, Broadway Sings Elton John, Deborah Voight on Broadway, Sweet Adeline (City Center Encores!), Two Gentlemen of Verona (The Public Theater). National tour: The Boy Friend, Chita & All That Jazz, Music of the Night, Brigadoon. American Stage Company: Oedipus Private Eye, Lucky Guy, The Gig. Two Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe nominations, American Musical Theatre Award, Choreography Media Honors, American Choreography Award, and Hamilton Behind the Camera Award. Currently producing Mary Poppins Returns (2018).

Bob Richard (Additional Choreography) provided choreography for Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles