EXCLUSIVE: Get A First Look At WAITRESS on Tour - Opening Up in Cleveland Tonight!

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at WAITRESS on Tour! Check out photos of the cast in action below!

The WAITRESS cast is led by Desi Oakley (Les Miserables, Evita) as Jenna, and Lenne Klingaman as Dawn with Bryan Fenkhart (Memphis) as Dr. Pomatter, Nick Bailey ("Red Oaks") as Earl and Ryan G. Dunkin ("Bull") as Cal.

They are joined by current Broadway cast members Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress, Side Show) as Becky, Larry Marshall (Waitress, Smokey Joe's Café) as Old Joe and Jeremy Morse (Waitress) as Ogie.

The ensemble includes Skyler Adams, Law Terrell Dunford, Patrick Dunn, Jim Hogan, David Hughey, Arica Jackson, Kyra Kennedy, Emily Koch, Maiesha McQueen, Gerianne Perez, Grace Stockdale.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Dangereuse Liasons, Waiting for Godot) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin, Finding Neverland).

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna - a Waitressand expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

The National Tour of WAITRESS opens tonight in Cleveland, OH at the Connor Palace Theatre in Playhouse Square. For more tour information, visit waitressthemusical.com.

Photos Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles