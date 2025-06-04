EURYDICE Extends Off-Broadway Run at Signature Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Signature Theatre's reimagined production of Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice has now extended its run on the heels of its opening night earlier this week. Performances will continue through June 27. The production stars Maya Hawke, known to television audiences for her role as Robin in Netflix's Stranger Things, making her Off-Broadway debut alongside Brian d'Arcy James and Caleb Eberhardt.

The production is directed by Les Waters, who previously directed the 2007 premiere of Eurydice at Second Stage Theater.

Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice offers a lyrical, contemporary retelling of the classic Greek myth, this time from the viewpoint of its heroine. On her wedding day, Eurydice dies unexpectedly and descends into the Underworld. There, she is reunited with her father, a character Ruhl added to the myth, and begins to navigate a dreamlike world where memory fades and language is slippery. As Orpheus attempts to rescue her, Eurydice must choose between returning to the world of the living with her husband or remaining in the underworld with her father. The play explores themes of love, grief, and the impermanence of human connection with poetic elegance and emotional depth.