EURYDICE Extends Off-Broadway Run at Signature Theatre

Performances will continue through June 27.
Signature Theatre's reimagined production of Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice has now extended its run on the heels of its opening night earlier this week. Performances will continue through June 27. The production stars Maya Hawke, known to television audiences for her role as Robin in Netflix's Stranger Things, making her Off-Broadway debut alongside Brian d'Arcy James and Caleb Eberhardt.
Read the reviews for Eurydice here.
The production is directed by Les Waters, who previously directed the 2007 premiere of Eurydice at Second Stage Theater.
Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice offers a lyrical, contemporary retelling of the classic Greek myth, this time from the viewpoint of its heroine. On her wedding day, Eurydice dies unexpectedly and descends into the Underworld. There, she is reunited with her father, a character Ruhl added to the myth, and begins to navigate a dreamlike world where memory fades and language is slippery. As Orpheus attempts to rescue her, Eurydice must choose between returning to the world of the living with her husband or remaining in the underworld with her father. The play explores themes of love, grief, and the impermanence of human connection with poetic elegance and emotional depth.
The creative team includes scenic design by Scott Bradley, costumes by Oana Botez, lighting by Reza Behjat, sound design by Bray Poor, and hair, wig, and makeup by Krystal Balleza and Will Vicari. Props are supervised by Rachel Kenner.
Best Long-Running Broadway Show - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds