ENDGAME, Starring Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe, Officially Opens Tonight at the Old Vic

Richard Jones' production of Endgame at the Old Vic officially opens tonight, February 4! The production stars Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe, alongside Jane Horrocks and Karl Johnson.

Nothing stirs outside. In a bare room, Hamm, an old, blind tyrant, is locked in a stalemate with his servant Clov. Interrupted only by the nostalgic musings of Hamm's ancient, dustbin-dwelling parents, this bleakly funny double act cling stubbornly to their routine of casual savagery and mutual dependence.

Richard Jones directs Beckett's macabre comedy in which hope and cruelty are the last things to die.

Endgame will be presented in a double bill with Samuel Beckett's rarely seen short play Rough for Theatre II.

The play is suitable for ages 14+.

Box Office: 0344 871 7628 or visit oldvictheatre.com.





