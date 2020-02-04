ENDGAME, Starring Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe, Officially Opens Tonight at the Old Vic
Richard Jones' production of Endgame at the Old Vic officially opens tonight, February 4! The production stars Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe, alongside Jane Horrocks and Karl Johnson.
Nothing stirs outside. In a bare room, Hamm, an old, blind tyrant, is locked in a stalemate with his servant Clov. Interrupted only by the nostalgic musings of Hamm's ancient, dustbin-dwelling parents, this bleakly funny double act cling stubbornly to their routine of casual savagery and mutual dependence.
Richard Jones directs Beckett's macabre comedy in which hope and cruelty are the last things to die.
Endgame will be presented in a double bill with Samuel Beckett's rarely seen short play Rough for Theatre II.
The play is suitable for ages 14+.
Box Office: 0344 871 7628 or visit oldvictheatre.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Producer Michael Cohl/S2BN Entertainment, in association with Barry Habib, Scott Prisand/Seth Fass, Tony Smith, and Randi Zuckerberg/Mara Burros-Sandl... (read more)
Breaking: Brady Dalton Richards, James Romney, Paul Thornley & More Will Join HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender have just announced the third Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child who will start performan... (read more)
From Stage to Screen: Elton John Gets Another Chance at Oscars Gold
Throughout his incredible career, Elton John has earned five Grammy Awards, five Brit Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, a Tony Award, a Disney Legends ... (read more)
Photo Flash: Jordan Fisher and Friends Celebrate Opening Night in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Just yesterday, the cast of Dear Evan Hansen celebrated Jordan Fisher's official opening night with a celebratory curtain call and after party at Sard... (read more)
Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig, Aleshea Harris and More Announced as 2020 Finalists for The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize
The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize has announced 10 Finalists for its prestigious playwriting award, the oldest and largest prize awarded to women playwr... (read more)
From Stage to Screen: Cynthia Erivo Gets Ready to Take on the Oscars
Anyone who stepped foot inside the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre between December 2015 and January 2017 knew that a star had been born. Cynthia Erivo, who... (read more)