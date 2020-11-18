ENCORES! INSIDE THE REVIVAL - THE LIFE Premieres Today Featuring Billy Porter
Tune in at 2pm today!
The first episode of City Center's new digital series Encores! Inside the Revival - The Life premieres at 2pm today on NEW YORK CITY CENTER'S YOUTUBE and website.
Tune in below!
Punctuated with performances by recording artist and Encores! Off-Center alum Mykal Kilgore ("Use What You Got") and Grammy-nominated artist Ledisi ("The Oldest Profession"), Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos and Emmy and Tony Award-winning artist Billy Porter discuss his vision as the production's director and adapter for an updated take on the story of Queen, a prostitute, and her fellow sex workers, who strive for a better life against all oppressive forces in Times Square in 1980. By re-envisioning the main character of Queen, Porter transforms and evolves the story of The Life into one of hope and survival, honoring the characters' given circumstances, and revealing their universal humanity. The Life features music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Ira Gasman, and book by Cy Coleman, Ira Gasman, and David Newman.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Stephen Sondheim, Renée Fleming, David Foster, Josh Groban & More to Take Part in NY Philharmonic Virtual Gala
The New York Philharmonic will present its first-ever virtual gala, NY Phil ️ NYC, celebrating New York City, on November 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Feature...
BroadwayWorld Will Debut Town Hall with Legendary Kids Agent Nancy Carson & Broadway's Baayork Lee; Moderated By Richard Jay-Alexander
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3pm ET, BroadwayWorld will be opening dialogues that aren't being seen or talked about anywhere else. With the proc...
When Will the 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Take Place?
When announcements about the 2020 Tony Awards began earlier in the fall, buzz circulated that The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing were l...
BWW Exclusive: Listen to Tracks from All Five Tony Nominees for Best Original Score
2020 has proven to be an exceptional year for the Tony Awards and the nominees in the category of Best Original Score are equally exceptional. In a ca...
THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN by Keenan Scott II to Open on Broadway This Upcoming Season
Today, producers Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, announced that Thoughts of a Colored Man, the new play...
Joshua Henry to Join HAMILTON for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
It was recently announced that the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged Little Pill will all be featured in pre-recorded...