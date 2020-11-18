ENCORES! INSIDE THE REVIVAL - THE LIFE Premieres Today Featuring Billy Porter

The first episode of City Center's new digital series Encores! Inside the Revival - The Life premieres at 2pm today on NEW YORK CITY CENTER'S YOUTUBE and website.

Tune in below!

Punctuated with performances by recording artist and Encores! Off-Center alum Mykal Kilgore ("Use What You Got") and Grammy-nominated artist Ledisi ("The Oldest Profession"), Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos and Emmy and Tony Award-winning artist Billy Porter discuss his vision as the production's director and adapter for an updated take on the story of Queen, a prostitute, and her fellow sex workers, who strive for a better life against all oppressive forces in Times Square in 1980. By re-envisioning the main character of Queen, Porter transforms and evolves the story of The Life into one of hope and survival, honoring the characters' given circumstances, and revealing their universal humanity. The Life features music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Ira Gasman, and book by Cy Coleman, Ira Gasman, and David Newman.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You