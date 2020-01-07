EMOJILAND Will be Partnering with TodayTix for Exclusive Digital Lottery

Arborhouse Productions and Visceral Entertainment today announced that EMOJILAND will be partnering with TodayTix to offer a limited number of $25 tickets via an exclusive digital lottery for every performance. The lottery will open for entries at midnight each performance day, beginning Thursday, January 9, 2020 and will close four hours prior to the selected performance time. If selected, winners will have 30 minutes to claim and pay for their tickets through TodayTix. Tickets may be picked up at The Duke on 42nd Street box office one hour prior to performance time. For more information: https://www.todaytix.com/x/nyc/shows/20081-emojiland



EMOJILAND begins its Off-Broadway run this week, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, and will run through Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues). The show garnered 12 nominations and 5 wins at the 2018 NYMF Awards and was a 2018 Richard Rodgers Award Finalist.



The production features Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) as Princess, Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day) as Prince, Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Pile of Poo, Emmy Winner & Grammy Nominee Felicia Boswell (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE, Shuffle Along, Motown) as Police Officer, Tony Nominee Lucas Steele (Great Comet) as Skull, Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, YouTube's "Breaking Down the Riffs") as Construction Worker, Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster) as Man In Business Suit Levitating, Jacob Dickey (Aladdin Broadway as Aladdin) as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, (aka "Sunny"), Dwelvan David (Finding Neverland & The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess Tours) as Guardsman, Heather Makalani (Aladdin) as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Tour) as Woman Dancing, Jordan Fife Hunt (A Chorus Line First Revival Tour) as Man Dancing, George Abud (The Band's Visit) as Nerd Face, and Emojiland Co-Writer Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (aka "Smize").



Not to be confused with, and very much unlike The Emoji Movie, Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society - and a heart - can face: Who are we? And who matters?



Performances of EMOJILAND will be Tuesdays - Saturdays at 8pm, Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm, and Sundays at 7pm.



The running time is approximately 2 hours, including intermission.



Visit Emojiland.com for more info and updates.



TodayTix is the premier digital gateway to shows, arts, and cultural experiences. Through its mobile-first, design-focused ticketing platform, TodayTix is the place for audiences to discover, explore and engage with the best entertainment their city has to offer.



To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.





