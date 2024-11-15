ELF Star Kayla Davion Takes Over Our Instagram Story

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Elf the Musical star Kayla Davion will be taking over our Instagram today!

Davion, who plays Jovie in the beloved holiday musical, will take our followers behind-the-scenes of the production's performance on Good Morning America. Follow along on our Instagram story here!

About Kayla Davion

Davion returns to Broadway in Elf, after being previously seen as the title role in TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, Waitress (Ensemble/Dawn US), and King Kong (Ensemble/Ann US). She was seen Off-Broadway as Florence in White Girl in Danger. She has been seen on television in “The Good Fight,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and in the Disney+ film "Better Nate Than Ever."

About ELF the Musical

Joining Davion in Elf is Tony Award nominee Grey Henson (Mean Girls, Shucked) as Buddy the Elf, and Oscar nominee and Screen Actors Guild winner Sean Astin (The Lord of The Rings, Rudy, The Goonies, “Stranger Things”) as Santa. Also appearing is Tony Award nominee Michael Hayden (Carousel) as Walter Hobbs; Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) as Emily Hobbs; Kai Edgar (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory) as Michael; Jennifer Sanchez (Pretty Woman: The Musical) as Deb; actor and TV personality Kalen Allen (“With Love”, “The Ellen Degeneres Show”) as the Store Manager; and Michael Deaner (Leopoldstadt) as Little Boy.

The production’s ensemble will feature Bronwyn Tarboton (Harmony), Sydni Moon (The Little Mermaid at The Muny), Rodney Thompson (Funny Girl National Tour), Clifton Samuels (Amazing Grace), Michael Milkanin (Lempicka), David Paul Kidder (The Who’s Tommy), J Savage (Bad Cinderella), Corinne Broadbent (Jesus Christ Superstar at ACT of CT), Halli Tolland (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Cameron Anika Hill (Oklahoma! National Tour), Peli Naomi Woods (Frozen National Tour), and DeMarius Copes (Mean Girls). Lizz Picini (Singin’ in the Rain at The Muny), Austin Schulte (West Side Story at Chance Theater), Asten Stewart (Aladdin National Tour), and Maria Briggs (Spamalot) complete the cast as swings.

Elf The Musical features a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, Smash, Boop! The Musical), with songs by Tony nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer).

The musical returns to Broadway in an acclaimed production directed by Philip Wm. McKinley (The Boy From Oz, Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark) and choreographed by Olivier and Drama Desk nominee Liam Steel (Company). First staged at the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End, this production became the venue’s fastest-selling show in nearly a century and became a firm holiday favorite for London audiences, breaking its own box office records during last year’s run.

Elf The Musical is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan child whose life is changed forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve. Raised by elves in the North Pole, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities make him realize he doesn’t quite fit in. When he discovers he is human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

The hit holiday musical is based on the beloved New Line Cinema film of the same name starring Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel and James Caan. Released in 2003, the movie grossed over $250 million dollars globally and has gone on to become a worldwide perennial favorite for families to watch over the holiday period.

The Broadway production features Set and Costume Design by multi-Olivier Award winner Tim Goodchild (Strangers on a Train, We Will Rock You, numerous productions at Royal Shakespeare Company), Lighting Design by Patrick Woodroffe (Bat Out of Hell, Mamma Mia! The Party), Co-Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen (MJ the Musical, Hell’s Kitchen) and Peter Fitzgerald (KPOP, Stick Fly), Video Design by Ian William Galloway (The Audience, The Light Princess), and Hair and Wig Design by Sam Cox (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club).

Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman, Dance Arrangements are by David Chase, Vocal Arrangements are by Phil Reno, and this production will feature Music Supervision by Olivier Award winner Alan Williams (Sunset Boulevard), with Music Direction by Nate Patten. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman/The Telsey Office.

Elf The Musical is produced on Broadway by Temple Live Entertainment North America and Crossroads Live North America. General Management is by Wagner Johnson Productions. Mark Kaufman serves as Creative Consultant for Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

Tickets are on sale now at www.ElfonBroadway.com. The regular performance schedule is Tuesday-Friday at 7pm, Saturday and Sunday 1pm and 7pm. Preview Performance and Holiday Schedules vary. Check the website for most up-to-date schedule.