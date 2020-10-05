Dramatists Play Service Launches New Streaming Partnership With ShowTix4U
Patrons can securely view content directly on the ShowTix4U platform.
DPS has partnered with ShowTix4U to create an online licensing and streaming service, offering North American professional and nonprofessional organizations livestreaming and video-on-demand capabilities, extending events beyond the walls of their venues. Through this unique collaboration, organizations can obtain the rights to produce plays, utilize an optional ticketing service, and stream performances in one easy-to-use solution. Using ShowTix4U's popular and comprehensive platform, theaters can present streaming productions-live or pre-recorded-of select plays from the DPS catalogue and share them with an online audience, overcoming physical and financial restrictions. Patrons can securely view content directly on the ShowTix4U platform, helping DPS protect the playwright's copyright, customer data, and the producing organization's artistry. Additionally, ShowTix4U's video-on-demand capabilities allow organizations to generate a vital new source of revenue while giving their audiences access to approved past and present productions.
For more information and licensing visit: http://bit.ly/DPSStreamingRights
DPS announce that hundreds of favorite titles from the DPS catalogue are now available for streaming licenses. See the complete list of pre-approved titles at www.dramatists.com. To produce a title not on this list, apply for a nonpro or pro license and check the streaming option.
