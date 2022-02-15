Dramatic Publishing Wins Arbitration, Regional Jimmy Awards Competitions Announced

Related Articles
Buy at the Theatre ShopT-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
More Hot Stories For You
-
SIX North American Tour Casting Announced!
The North American tour cast features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Don...
Stephen Sondheim Reveals Nixed Plans for Gay-Version of COMPANY in a Final Interview
Broadway lost an icon in November when composer Stephen Sondheim passed away at the age of 91. We're still learning more about his genius months later...
Complete Casting Announced for PARADISE SQUARE on Broadway
Complete casting has been announced for Paradise Square on Broadway. The production begins rehearsals today in New York City. Previews begin in four w...
Photos: Broadway's Best Unite in DC for 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents a star-studded lineup of Broadway and Kennedy Center favorites coming together in the Kenn...
Amber Gray, Phillip James Brannon, Grantham Coleman, and More Join the Cast of MACBETH
The upcoming Broadway production of Macbeth, starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, has found its full cast! Learn more about who is bringing this pro...
Broadway Jukebox: The 100 Greatest Broadway Love Songs
What is your favorite Broadway love song? It's a question BroadwayWorld has been asking your favorite Broadway stars every Valentine's Day, and this y...