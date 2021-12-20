Don't Miss This Special Offer to See SKELETON CREW

Don't miss out on this special opportunity to see the new play by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morriseau! Starring Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew tells the story of a family of workers fighting for their jobs and dignity amidst the potential foreclosure of their factory. Skeleton Crew will begin performance on December 21st only at Manhattan Theatre Club.

Click HERE to purchase discount tickets

Code: BWWCREW

Discount: $49 - $99 (reg. $59 - $149) - "Save Up to 33%" - Legal: Offer valid for select seating through 2/20/22, except 1/12/22. Additional blackout dates may apply. All prices include a $2 facility fee. Normal service charges apply to phone and internet orders. Limit of 6 tickets per order. Offer subject to availability and prior sales. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. Discount does not apply to premium seating. Cast subject to change.