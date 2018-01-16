Don't Miss Out on Broadway News on Facebook!

Due to a recent change to Facebook's newsfeed, you may be seeing less breaking Broadway news as it happens. We want to make sure you don't miss out on the best deals, news, videos, contests, casting announcements, and more - so we've put together this "how to" explaining how to keep seeing Broadway stories as they happen.

Head over to Facebook.com/BroadwayWorld and select "Following - See First" to make sure all the latest and greatest from Broadway is in your newsfeed.

Here's a short clip showing you how to find us!

