Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Donnie Kehr to Release Solo Album 'BEAUTIFUL STRANGE' on ROB Records

Donnie Kehr to Release Solo Album 'BEAUTIFUL STRANGE' on ROB Records

Kehr produced the 10-track album himself at Good To Go Studios, NYC. 

Jan. 20, 2023  

Broadway journeyman Donnie Kehr has announced the release of his solo album BEAUTIFUL STRANGE on January 24, 2023 on ROB Records.

Says Kehr: "These songs are a reflection; a scrapbook of memories in tune. This album is inspired by people and relationships that profoundly influenced my life. A soul-searching journey to better understand my own heart, the mistakes I've made, and the beauty of this strange world we live in."

Kehr produced the 10-track album himself at Good To Go Studios, NYC. Joining Kehr on backing vocals are Broadway friends including Kris Coleman (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Eric Krop (Motown: The Musical) and Tituss Burgess (The Little Mermaid; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) on the track "Shift"; and Sam Behr guesting on "Stand Up" and "New York City Strong." Guest musicians include Kevin Kuhn (The Who's Tommy and Lion King) and Ted Baker (Steely Dan and Philip Glass).

Kehr who is best known for his Broadway work (The Who's Tommy; Billy Elliot; AIDA; The Mystery of Edwin Drood; The Human Comedy; and Jersey Boys) was a co-founder and member of the band Urgent; whose debut album Cast The First Stone (EMI/Manhattan Records) charted on the Billboard charts and featured the singles "Running Back" and "Love Can Make You Cry."

His film credits include Jersey Boys (directed by Clint Eastwood); Wall Street; Chaplin (with Robert Downey, Jr. and has appeared on TV ln House of Cards; Gotham; Quanitco; and most recently, Inventing Anna on Netflix.

Continues Kehr: "Urgent was a rock band in the 80's and was a specific genre. However, Beautiful Strange has multiple colors of style and crosses over to many genres. It took 10 years to create this album, I recorded it myself at my home studio in NYC. I grew up listening and learning from my musical heroes. You will hear influences of Sting, Nine Inch Nails, Billy Joel, Elvis Costello, Peter Gabriel, Elton John & The Beatles."

Kehr is also the driving force behind the PATH Fund who each year present the Rockers On Broadway event; conceived by Kehr and Pete Townshend.

ROB Records is partnered with Jazzheads; and Kehr's album will be the follow-up release on the label after the successful Rockers On Broadway Live-Volume 1.

BEAUTIFUL STRANGE will be available on all streaming and downloadable platforms worldwide on January 24.


KEHR ON BEAUTIFUL STRANGE SONGS:

"Beautiful Strange": A reflection of childhood memories and the human condition.

"Over You": A Rock song about when you've reached your limit.

"Marseille Café": A love story

"Stand Up": When life Sucks, Stand up anyway.

"Shift": When you're stuck, Shift your life gears and keep on moving forward

"Better Late Than Never": for my dad, who I met later in life, but honored and grateful for the time we shared until his passing last year.



Related Stories
Shop Cozy Winters Essentials in BroadwayWorlds Theatre Shop Photo
Shop Cozy Winters Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Shop official merchandise from Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Kimberly Akimbo, Wicked, Beetlejuice and more to stay warm and cozy this winter!
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon & James T. Lane in CHICAGO Photo
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon & James T. Lane in CHICAGO
Get a first look at photos of Jinkx Monsoon as 'Matron 'Mama' Morton' and James T. Lane as 'Billy Flynn' in Chicago on Broadway!
VIDEO: HAUSER Shares The Phantom of the Opera Theme Photo
VIDEO: HAUSER Shares 'The Phantom of the Opera' Theme
The music video, the first to have ever been recorded on stage at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London’s iconic West End, stars HAUSER playing cello as  “The Phantom” alongside his obsession “Christine Daaé” in a heart-touching performance. This dramatic new visual showcases the storyline of the longest-running Broadway musical in a refreshing new way.
Jessie Mueller Joins STARS IN THE HOUSE FOR CLIMATE ACTION Photo
Jessie Mueller Joins STARS IN THE HOUSE FOR CLIMATE ACTION
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley bring their hit series to The Green Room 42 for a special one-night-only Stars in the House for Climate Action to benefit the Broadway Green Alliance. Tony winner Jessie Mueller has just joined the lineup!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Get a First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and James T. Lane in CHICAGOPhotos: Get a First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and James T. Lane in CHICAGO
January 20, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Jinkx Monsoon as 'Matron 'Mama' Morton' and James T. Lane as 'Billy Flynn' in Chicago on Broadway!
Jessie Mueller Joins STARS IN THE HOUSE FOR CLIMATE ACTION ConcertJessie Mueller Joins STARS IN THE HOUSE FOR CLIMATE ACTION Concert
January 20, 2023

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley bring their hit series to The Green Room 42 for a special one-night-only Stars in the House for Climate Action to benefit the Broadway Green Alliance. Tony winner Jessie Mueller has just joined the lineup!
HERE LIES LOVE Producers Respond to Concerns About Timing- 'History Repeats Itself'HERE LIES LOVE Producers Respond to Concerns About Timing- 'History Repeats Itself'
January 20, 2023

Here Lies Love, the immersive disco pop musical based on the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos and the People Power Revolution of the Philippines, is on its way to Broadway. The announcement, however, sparked questions from fans about the choice to bring the show back while the Marcos family is back in power.
Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James to Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES World Premiere MusicalKelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James to Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES World Premiere Musical
January 20, 2023

Atlantic Theater Company will present the world premiere musical Days of Wine and Roses, adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay. See who is starring the production, performance dates, and how to purchase tickets!
Photos: Behind the Scenes of the Cast of FUNNY GIRL in the Recording StudioPhotos: Behind the Scenes of the Cast of FUNNY GIRL in the Recording Studio
January 20, 2023

The New Broadway Cast Recording of Funny Girl is now available wherever CDs are sold!  All new Behind-the-Scenes photos have been released of the cast recording session.
share