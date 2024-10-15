Donna Vivino to Star as 'Jersey' in HELL'S KITCHEN in December

Vivino will star as Jersey from December 3-11. Vivino’s final performance in the production will be on Wednesday, December 11.
Hell's Kitchen's current standby for "Jersey", Broadway Veteran, Donna Vivino, will star as "Jersey" from December 3-11. Vivino’s final performance in the production will be on Wednesday, December 11.
Along with the casting news, the production shared that "From her time with HELL’S KITCHEN during its world premiere Off-Broadway at The Public Theatre to its premiere on Broadway, Vivino has been an integral part of the HELL’S KITCHEN family."
Donna Vivino made her Broadway debut at just 8 years old, originating the role of Young Cosette in Les Misérables. Since then, she has built her career playing iconic leading ladies, including Elphaba in Wicked, Grizabella in CATS, Diana in Next to Normal, and Mary in Merrily We Roll Along. A veteran of the stage, Donna’s extensive Broadway and National Tour credits include Hairspray, Saturday Night Fever, and Fame Becomes Me opposite Martin Short. She was nominated for a 2024 Grammy Award as a lead vocalist on the album ‘Sondheim Unplugged.’ On film and television, Donna can be seen in The Sopranos, Law & Order and the recent feature film "Ezra" with Robert DeNiro and Bobby Canavale, and the upcoming season of FBI: Most Wanted on CBS.
As previously announced Shoshana Bean, who originated and received a Tony Nomination for her role, will play her final performance on Sunday, December 1. Bean’s replacement will be announced at a later date.
The current cast is led by Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean, Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee and Tony Award winner Maleah Joi Moon. HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.
It features Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Timothy L. Edwards, Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Eliazar Jimenez, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Jade Milan, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega, Donna Vivino, Lamont Walker II, Rema Webb, Oscar Whitney Jr.
Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.
Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.
Videos