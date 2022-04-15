Donna Murphy, Kelli O'Hara & More Upped to Series Regulars For THE GILDED AGE Season Two

Click Here for More Articles on The Gilded Age

As season two begins production, The Gilded Age has promoted thirteen actors from season one to series regulars for the highly-anticipated season season.

Deadline reports that Kelli O'Hara, Donna Murphy, Debra Monk, Kristine Nielsen, Taylor Richardson, Ben Ahlers, Kelley Curran, Douglas Sills, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Michael Cerveris, Erin Wilhelmi, Patrick Page, and Sullivan Jones will appear in the second season as regulars.

Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Blake Ritson, Taissa Farmiga, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, and Jack Gilpin will also resume their roles as series regulars.

Audra McDonald, Nathan Lane, John Douglas Thompson, Ashlie Atkinson, Claybourne Elder, and Ward Horton will also appear in the second season as recurring characters.

The first season of the acclaimed HBO series featured several Broadway stars in recurring, regular, and guest appearances. Check out BroadwayWorld's complete guide to every Broadway actor in The Gilded Age season one and how you know them here.

As previously reported, casting directors Bernard Telsey and Adam Caldwell have teased that another Tony winner has joined the series as a regular in season two, along with another two-time Tony nominee.

The Gilded Age begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon).

Accompanied by Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George (Morgan Spector) and Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon). Exposed to a world on the BRINK of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?